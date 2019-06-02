Five die, 1 injured in car-truck collision in Karnataka's Belgaum

Belgaum: At least five people were killed and one other was seriously injured after a car collided with a truck in Karnataka's Belgaum on Sunday.
The car collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction which led to the untimely death of five people, locals said.
Karnataka: Five people killed and one injured in a collision between a truck and a car in Belgaum, today. A case has been registered. pic.twitter.com/RCKstWFp6C
— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2019
The injured has been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
Meanwhile, a case has also been registered in connection with the accident.
The police are trying to verify the identity of the deceased and contact their relatives.
More details area awaited.