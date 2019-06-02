Five die, 1 injured in car-truck collision in Karnataka's Belgaum

Belgaum: At least five people were killed and one other was seriously injured after a car collided with a truck in Karnataka's Belgaum on Sunday.

The car collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction which led to the untimely death of five people, locals said.

Karnataka: Five people killed and one injured in a collision between a truck and a car in Belgaum, today. A case has been registered. pic.twitter.com/RCKstWFp6C — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2019

The injured has been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, a case has also been registered in connection with the accident.

The police are trying to verify the identity of the deceased and contact their relatives.

More details area awaited.