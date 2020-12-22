हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka

Karnataka gram panchayat election: Voting underway in 2,930 gram panchayats in first phase

Voting for the first phase of gram panchayat elections is underway in 2,930 panchayats of Karnataka. Polling which started at 7 AM will end at 9 PM today, keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic norms.

Karnataka gram panchayat election: Voting underway in 2,930 gram panchayats in first phase

Bengaluru: Voting for the first phase of gram panchayat elections is underway in 2,930 panchayats of Karnataka. Polling which started at 7 AM will end at 9 PM today, keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic norms.

Preparations were undertaken throughout the state for two-phase polls.

 

 

"Polling to 5,762 out of the total 6,004 gram panchayats will be held in two phases on December 22 and December 27. Meanwhile, the counting will be held on December 30,"Karnataka State Election Commission said.

The three main parties that will be contested the polls are Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KarnatakaKarnataka gram panchayat election
Next
Story

Major mishap on Yamuna Expressway, all car passengers charred to death; know what led to the accident
  • 1,00,55,560Confirmed
  • 1,45,810Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M16S

J&K DDC Election: Counting of votes today, main contest between BJP-Gupkar alliance