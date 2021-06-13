हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karnataka

8 Karnataka cops suspended for beating man to death for violating lockdown, probe ordered

Eight policemen in Karnataka's Madikeri were suspended following an inquiry into an incident of a 50-year-old man allegedly being beaten to death. 

8 Karnataka cops suspended for beating man to death for violating lockdown, probe ordered
File photo

Madikeri: Eight policemen in Karnataka's Madikeri were suspended following an inquiry into an incident of a 50-year-old man allegedly being beaten to death. The policemen had beaten the purportedly mentally unstable man last week for violating the lockdown rule. A preliminary inquiry led to their suspension.

The Deputy SP of Virajpet Praveen Madhukar Pawar has furnished a report against eight the policemen, who have been suspended. There is an inquiry going on by the sub-divisional magistrate. "As per the NHRC guidelines, we are handing over case to the CID," he said.

A complaint was filed by the deceased's brother. 

As per reports, Roy D'Souza was picked up from Virajpeth in Kodegu District on Wednesday after he was seen roaming around the city in defiance of the lockdown. The police later summoned his family to take him from the police station.

D'Souza's family members alleged that he had run away from his house late at night on June 8. It is reporetd that the policemen found him wandering about, questioned him for violating the lockdown norms and thrashed him which led to his death.

On Friday, the Karnataka government had announced that COVID-19 restrictions in the state will be eased further in the 19 districts, including Bengaluru Urban from June 14. The relaxations will be in force till June 21 after which revised guidelines may be issued depending on the COVID-19 situation in these districts.

Meanwhile, the state reported 7,810 new infections and 125 fatalities, taking the caseload to 27,65,134 lakh and toll to 32,913 on Sunday.

