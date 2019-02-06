Ahead of Karnataka budget session, Congress issues fresh whip for its MLAs

BENGALURU: Kartanaka Congress on Wednesday issued a fresh whip to all its party legislators to be present during the budget session in the state assembly.

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah issued the whip to all Congress MLAs, informed news agency ANI.

Nine Congress MLAs skipped the legislature sitting on Wednesday, keeping the ruling coalition on tenterhooks on the opening day of the budget session.

Among the nine MLAs who skipped the meet were Ramesh Jarkiholi, Umesh G Jadhav, B Nagendra, Mahesh Kumathalli, who had also skipped the January 18 Congress legislature party (CLP) meeting. MLA J N Ganesh, who is declared absconding after an alleged brawl with a colleague lawmaker at a resort recently, was among the absentees.

Stung by the MLAs' absence, CLP leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah issued another whip asking for "compulsorily" attendance on February 6 and 15.

The joint session of the legislature began on a stormy note with the opposition BJP questioning the legitimacy of the JDS-Congress government.

As soon as the Governor started his customary address to the joint sitting, BJP members entered the Well of the House, asking him not to deliver the address. "You are made to read lies, so please don't read it," BJP members said. However, Vala continued with his speech, even when BJP members intensified their sloganeering.

"We don't want a bundle of lies to be read. Down down... The government that has lost majority and trust," they shouted.

As the BJP's protest intensified, the governor said he is concluding his address, and it should be deemed as read. Vala read out the last paragraph of his speech.

With agency inputs