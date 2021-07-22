Karnataka to get a new CM? BS Yediyurappa's comments spark speculation

Benagluru: Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa gave hints of a possible leadership change by July 25, talking to reporters on Thursday (July 22) he said he is waiting for the party leaders' direction on July 25 adding that he 'will abide by those directions'.

"Our party national president has reposed a special trust and affection on me. The party leaders are going to give a direction on July 25 based on which I will start working. There is a special programme on my completion of two years. After participating in it, I will abide by the directions of our national leaders," he said.

He reiterated his objective to strengthen the party so that it comes to power again. The development comes amid speculations of his resignation as has been on the receiving end of a rebellion from some BJP MLAs in the state. Leaders like MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Tourism Minister CP Yogeshwar and MLC AH Vishwanath have spoken against Yediyurappa.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, the BJP leader said that he was a "loyal worker" of the party.

"I am privileged to be a loyal worker of BJP. It is my utmost honour to serve the party with the highest standards of ethics & behaviour. I urge everyone to act in accordance with party ethics & not indulge in protests/indiscipline that is disrespectful & embarrassing for the party," he said.

Yediyurappa is the BJP's first and only Chief Minister in south India and has almost completed two years in charge since he took over from the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition in July 2019.

