हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NIA

Karnataka: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in DJ Halli, KG Halli Police station attack cases

NIA conducted simultaneous searches at 7 locations in Bengaluru City, Karnataka.

Karnataka: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in DJ Halli, KG Halli Police station attack cases

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday (August 7) conducted searches at seven locations in Karnataka relating to rioting and violent attacks on DJ Halli and KG Halli Police Stations here on August 11 this year.

Searches were conducted at premises of seven absconding charge-sheeted accused persons, NIA said in a statement." During the searches, incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized from the premises of absconding accused persons," the statement said.

The attack pertains to an incident on August 11, 2020 when the mob, protesting against the alleged derogatory social media (Facebook) post by one Naveen, had turned violent and targeted the two police stations. The mob had attacked the police personnel and also burnt police vehicles and damaged government and private properties in and around the two police stations.

The riot led to fear and panic in the nearby areas and was intended to cause terror in society. After investigation, the NIA had filed a charge sheet against 109 and 138 accused persons DJ Halli and KG Halli police station attack cases respectively on February 5 this year.

The anti-terror agency in November last year also conducted searches at 43 locations in Bengaluru city including four offices of the Social Democratic Party of India, the political wing of Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the case.

"The cases, FIR No 195/2020, DJ Halli Police Station dated August 12, 2020 and FIR No. 229/ 2020, Police Station KG Halli of August 12, 2020 were re-registered as RC- 34/ 2020/ NIA/DLI and RC-35/ 2020/ NIA/ DLI respectively," said the NIA.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NIABangaloreKarnatakaDJ HalliKG Hallibangalore riots
Next
Story

100 nursing students test COVID-19 positive in Karnataka’s Hassan

Must Watch

PT5M32S

India Wins Gold: Watch Neeraj Chopra's conversation with PM Modi