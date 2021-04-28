हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

Karnataka reports highest single-day COVID-19 infection with 39047 new coronavirus cases

Karnataka reports highest single-day COVID-19 infection with 39047 new coronavirus cases
File photo

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Wednesday reported the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 39,047 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 14.39 lakh, as per a health department bulletin.

While, just the capital city of Bengaluru accounts for 22, 596 of the total caseload as the health infrastructure is being overburdened amid a surge in novel coronavirus cases.

Currently, Karnataka has over three lakh active cases of which two lakh are in Bengaluru alone.

Earlier, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa urged people to strictly follow by the COVID norms to successfully break the chain of infections.

"The 2 weeks strict rules to break the chain of Covid virus have begun. My appeal to everyone: follow the guidelines, cooperate with the govt, stay indoors, and step out only if it's an emergency. Together, we all can defeat the Covid-19 pandemic," he tweeted.

Meanwihle, a 14-day lockdown came into effect in Karnataka on Tuesday night to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was imposed on the day the state reported over 30,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day.

 

