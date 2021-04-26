Karnataka under 14-day lockdown: Know if liquor shop be open or shut

New Delhi: The Karnataka government on Monday (April 26) announced what it termed as a 'close down' across the state for 14 days from Tuesday (April 27) night in a bid to contol the huge spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. The government announced the decision in order to break the chain of coronavirus transmission in the state. People in the state will be allowed to buy essential items from 6 am to 10 am. The decision was taken after a Cabinet meeting held this morning as the state registered a record high of 34,000 COVID-19 cases on a single day on Sunday.

According to PTI, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa while announcing the lockdown in the state, stated that home delivery of food will be allowed and liquor shops will operate for takeaways only. However, exact details on the availability of liquor is still awaited. During this period, all construction, manufacturing, agriculture and medical sectors will continue to operate. However, no permission has been granted to garments under the manufacturing sector, the intention being that there should not be any problem as about seven to eight lakh people in very close proximity to each other in the factories. The night curfew, which is in place now between 9 PM to 6 AM, will continue, CM Yediyurappa said.

Transport services would not ply during the closedown period, but there would be no restrictions on the movement of goods and essential services. The Chief Minister said essential services like banking among others would continue to operate, as also take-aways at hotels, restaurants and liquor shops. "It has been decided to postpone all elections for six months," he added.

CM Yediyurappa said the cabinet took the decisions on imposing strict restrictions after consulting the expert committee, as the covid case numbers in Bengaluru and surrounding areas have surpassed that of Maharashtra.

On COVID vaccination, the Chief Minister said it would be given free of cost at government hospitals for those aged between 18 and 44 years. "The health department will draw up the guidelines required. For those above 45 years the Centre is giving vaccines free of cost," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

