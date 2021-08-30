Karnataka unlock: Night curfew relaxed, schools for classes 6 to 8 to resume, check details

New Delhi: The Karnataka Government on Monday (August 30, 2021) announced new COVID-19 guidelines and decided to relax the night curfew, re-open schools for classes 6 to 8, among other decisions.

During the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, it was decided to relax the night curfew in all the districts barring Kodagu, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. These districts share borders with Kerala, a state that has been witnessing a huge surge in coronavirus cases.

"In Kerala, cases are going up day by day. In view of that, all the students and others coming to Karnataka will be kept under one week of institutional quarantine. After seven days, they will again undergo the COVID-19 test, " State Revenue Minister R Ashok informed.

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said that the classes for standards 6 to 8 will resume in talukas with a COVID-19 positivity rate below 2%, starting from September 6.

"Classes to be conducted with 50 % attendance and five days a week," Nagesh said.

Two days will be used for fogging and disinfect the classrooms.

This is to be noted that Karnataka has already reopened schools for classes 9-12 from August 23.

Now, marriage and other functions can also have 50 per cent occupancy, but, not more than 400 people can gather in big marriage halls.

Karnataka recorded 1,262 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday, which took its total number of infections to 29,47,255 and the toll to 37,278.

Karnataka currently has 18,758 active coronavirus cases.

Live TV