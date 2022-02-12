हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maharashtra: Malegaon's Urdu Ghar to be named after Muskan Khan who became Hijab row's face

Urdu Ghar will be named after Muskan Khan, the student who became the face of Muslim girls' protest against dress code rule in Karnataka.

Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Malegaon Mayor Tahira Shaikh on Saturday (February 12) said, the Urdu Ghar will be named after Muskan Khan, the student who became the face of Muslim girls' protest against dress code rule in Karnataka.

Talking to ANI Shaikh said, "Even if there was a Hindu in her place, we would've done the same."

Meanwhile, protests had intensified in several parts of Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes wearing Hijab while others protested against wearing the hijab.

The Supreme Court on Friday (February 11) refused to hear urgent pleas relating to the hijab row in Karnataka and said it is "watching" what's happening in the state and in hearing before the High Court.

The Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the Hijab row, on Thursday (February 10) had requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

