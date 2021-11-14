Nehru played big role in Independence, nation-building: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday (November 14) hailed first prime minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru for his contributions in the Independence movement and nation-building.

The CM paid rich tributes to the late Prime Minister on the occasion of his 132nd birth anniversary.

He called Nehru a great leader and credited him for a strong foundation for the country`s development through the Five Year Plans post-Independence.

“Nehru had a major role in the Independence movement and nation-building after the country attained Independence,” Bommai was quoted as saying by IANS.

“Nehru played a significant role in raising India`s stature at international level. His affection for children is well known as he was lovingly called the ChaCha Nehru for this aspect,” he added.

He further said that there are many institutions in his name that have been working for the development of the country.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also remembered Nehru for his contribution to building a modern India.

"My tributes to the former Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary today. He will be always remembered for his contribution to building a modern India," Naidu said.

