Kerala: Two coaches of Chennai-Mangalore Express, train no 12685, derailed near Shoranur in Palakkad district on Tuesday morning.

No reports of injuries or casualties have emerged so far.

The incident happened when the train was entering the Shoranur station.

The Mangalore Express operates on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The train leaves Chennai at 5 pm and reaches Mangalore at 9:05 am next day, covering the distance in about 16 hours.

More details awaited.