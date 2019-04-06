Kerala: Boy who was assaulted by mother's partner dies

In a shocking incident, a minor who was assaulted by his mother's live-in partner, passed away on Saturday in Kerala, after battling for life for more than a week. The man has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The seven-year-old boy was undergoing treatment at a private medical college hospital near Kolenchery in Ernakulam district.

According to the police, the man had beaten up the boy when he had tried to protect his sibling.

The boy was left with a cracked skull after he was hit with a stick allegedly by his mother's partner when the Class II student was trying to protect his younger brother from being beaten up. The incident occurred in Thodupuzha area of Iduki district on March 27.

The accused, Arun Anand, 36, started kicking and beating the victim's four-year-old brother as a punishment for bed-wetting at 3 am. When the seven-year-old tried to protect his younger brother, Anan allegedly hurled the child on the ground, smashed his head against a wardrobe and used a walking stick to beat him up.

The boy suffered a skull fracture, internal bleeding and lung injury, besides cuts and bruises all over his body. His brother also sustained injuries all over his body.

The woman's husband died 10 months ago, after which the Anand began staying with them.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had visited the boy in the hospital and had said that his condition was "very critical".

Speaking to reporters Vijayan had said the boy was "very critical" and was fully on ventilator support.

with inputs from agencies