Kerala DHSE +2 results 2020: 114 schools record 100% pass percentage, 18,510 students secure A+ grade

NEW DELHI: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, declared the result of plus two (+2) or class 12 board exams on Wednesday (July 15, 2020). The board recorded a passing percentage of 85.13, which is an improvement as compared to 2019. A total of 3,75,655 students had appeared for the Kerala Plus Two exams this year. Of these, 3,19,782 students have successfully passed the exams.

Among the districts, Ernakulam emerged as the best performing region, recording a passing per cent of 89.02, Kasaragod has the least. A total of 76.68 per cent students cleared the exams from the region. According to a statement by the DHSE, Kerala, 234 students have secured 100 percent marks in the examinations held in March and May.

“The department congratulates especially the 234 candidates who secured 1200 scores out of 1200 and the 18510 students who got A+ in all subjects,” a statement said. A total of 114 schools recorded 100% pass percentage, the DHSE release said.

84.52% of students cleared commerce exams, 98.75% clear Arts stream. Here's a list of stream-wise pass percentage of each stream of Kerala Plus Two Result 2020 : Humanities - 77.76 percent; Commerce - 84.52 percent; Technical - 87.94 percent; Arts - 98.75 percent; Science - 88.62 percent. Around 81.8% clear vocational exams this year.

Over four lakh students who appeared for these exams can check their scores at the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in.

Kerala Board Plus Two results 2020 was declared by State’s Education Minister C Raveendranath at 2 PM.

Here's how to check Kerala Board plus two result online:

Step 1: Go the official website of Kerala Examination Results - keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 12 result.

Step 3: Log in by entering details like roll number.

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen.

There are some other websites too on which the students can check their plus two result. These websites are: dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in and results.itschool.gov.in.

Students can also check their results on the official mobile apps – ‘PRD Live’ and ‘Saphalam’.

Kerala Board Class 12 exams were scheduled from March 10 to 26 but some of the papers were cancelled due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly virus. The remaining exams were held towards the end of May.

In 2019, 3, 11, 375 students sat for the Kerala Board Class 12 examination and the pass percentage was 84.33%. Out of the total students, 14,244 students secured an all A+. 183 students out of these secured full marks.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education i.e. DHSE, Kerala manages the Higher Secondary, Secondary and Vocational Higher Education in the state. DHSE, Kerala was set up in the year 1990 in line with the National Education Policy.