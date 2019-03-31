हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala

Primary school kids made to stand in sun for not paying fees in Kerala; case lodged against management

The Kerala Human Rights Commission has also registered a case against the school.

Representational image

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala child rights commission on Saturday registered a case after two primary school students were reportedly asked to stand in the sun for two long hours for not paying fees. One of the two students is visually challenged.

Following the incident, the students collapsed and one of them was later admitted to the hospital.

Both the kids, studying in the 2nd standard of the unaided school at Karumalloor near Aluva, had failed to pay the last instalment of fees.

According to a release by the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, the school management refused to allow them to appear for the examination after they failed to make the last payment.

The Commission added that the case was registered based on media reports.

Meanwhile, a report has been sought from the school and education department authorities.

The Kerala Human Rights Commission has also registered a case against the school.

(With inputs from PTI)

