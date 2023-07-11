6 Everyday Foods With Hidden Calories That Sabotage Your Weight-Loss Goals

When it comes to weight loss, people leave no stone unturned to burn as many calories as possible. Initially, most people take the step of eliminating junk and fast food from their diet, opting instead for a healthy, homemade meal plan that is completely free from fat. Yet, it remains unknown to many people that certain everyday food items could actually be adding to the accumulation of unwanted fats in their bodies. It is important to recognise that such food, which people have been considering to be healthy and fat-free, may, on the contrary, add to weight gain and also affect heart and brain health.

Here are some everyday food items to avoid for weight loss:

1) Nuts: While a few nuts like peanuts, cashews, and almonds are good sources of omega-3 fatty acids, protein, vitamin E, and fibre, they are also rich in calories. So, it is suggested that these nuts be consumed in a limited amount.

2) Chocolate: While chocolates are considered to be a rich source of calories due to their high sugar content, some people choose the dark variants as alternatives. However, even that can add to the calorie count if consumed in large quantities.

3) Coffee: Drinking coffee is a common practice among people as they believe it helps them stay alert and keeps their minds fresh. However, if consumed frequently with milk, a cup of coffee can add up to 300 calories and over 15 grams of fat.

4) Salad: While having a bowl of salad is believed to be one of the healthiest options for weight loss, it is all good as long as you don't pile up your leafy salad with cheese, candied nuts, and creamy dressings.

5) Cereal: People often begin their day with a bowl of cereal, combined with milk, fruits, nuts, and cream. However, it is suggested that cereals should be purchased after checking the amount of fibre and sugar per serving and also if the cereal contains whole grains at the top of the ingredients list.

6) Cheese: It is one of the common ingredients in people's daily diet. While cheese is a good source of protein and calcium, if consumed in large quantities, it can add to the calories.