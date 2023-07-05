Beauty Trends: Changing From Chemicals To Clean-Beauty For Complete Skincare

Skincare solutions: In the twenty-first century, millennials are a generation that have seen it all. From the rise of the internet, the reign of Facebook and Instagram, to the popularity of the selfie and the increasing focus on self-care, they’ve been a part of every moment, every new trend and every sociocultural breakthrough.

In an exclusive conversation with Zee English, Dr Ipsita Chatterjee – VP of Technical & Business Development, Lotus Herbals (P). Ltd. shares how the trends are changing from chemical to clean beauty for skincare by millennials.

"When it comes to skincare, millennials seem to have tried a number of products that have emerged in the market, and now, they seem to be focusing on more natural and organic clean beauty alternatives," says Dr Ipsita.



Made from natural ingredients, organic skincare products have disrupted the markets, differentiating themselves from products built out of chemical elements. Parabens, synthetic fragrances, and mineral oils found in chemical products have been shown to have long-term harmful effects on the skin.

Used as a preservative in cosmetics, parabens can cause serious problems such as hormone disruption and early puberty in girls, whereas synthetic fragrances can act as allergic substances that cause skin irritation and rashes. Mineral oils are known to clog pores and contaminate the skin to cause chronic skin related problems.

Therefore, millennials are eagerly suggesting a transition to products made from natural ingredients, and here are a few reasons that may help in understanding how organic&nature-based products could prove to be the solution:

Natural products are safer to use

The use of natural ingredients renders organic products much safer to use. Ingredients such as Grapefruit, Green Tea, Sandalwood, Bakuchiol, Raspberry, Pineapples, Papaya etc. makes them nutrition rich, in turn providing care and healthy nourishment to the skin.

Ingredients such as parabens, phthalates, and sulphates have raised alarm due to their potential long-term health effects. Millennials are now actively seeking safer alternatives, turning to natural and organic skincare products that use plant-based ingredients and avoid harmful chemicals. Using organic products with natural ingredients can ensure a skincare that is rich in vitamins and antioxidants and could lead to a drastic reduction in allergic reactions, irritation, itching, and acne on the skin.

Better effectiveness

Made from pure ingredients and devoid of any chemicals, plant based orclean beauty skincare like Lotus Botanicals penetrates deep into the skin, providing nourishment, and shows visible results without side-effects.For example, products containing tea tree extracts have been found to be effective in treating acne due to its antibacterial properties. Similarly, green tea extracts in skincare regimen have been shown to have soothing properties.

Holistic care that is eco-friendly

Sustainability is an important factor for the new-age customer. Natural & Organic products are generally made from a process that avoids the usage of harmful chemical substances and artificial ingredients, making their very production an environmentally conscious process.

Additionally, the manufacturing and packaging of these products is done with keeping recycling in mind, aiming to reduce the overall carbon footprint left behind.

Natural products are cruelty-free

A concerning fact about chemically engineered skincare products pertains to their production process, which includes cruel trials on living organisms such as animals. All the big brand in the Natural skincare industry like to refrain from any kind of animal-testing, ensuring their users a guilt-free conscience along with being a truly sustainable option.