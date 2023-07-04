Beauty Tips: Here's How To Use Colour Corrector For Dark Circles, Spots And Redness

Makeup tips: Nothing is more confusing than applying your entire face of makeup only to discover that your skin still lacks the desired level of radiance. Perhaps the bags beneath your eyes are showing signs of interrupted night's sleep or you're going through a hyperpigmentation phase. Whatever the cause, you can still achieve your desired complexion goals.

Concealer or foundation may not always be able to cover these variances in your complexion; in those situations, a fantastic colour corrector—and understanding how to apply it—come into play.

Read on to find out all about orage colour corrector- how to choose and apply by Beauty blogger Twinkle Varshney.



Do you ever use shades that are precisely matched to your skin tone to apply your foundation and concealer, only to discover that something just doesn't look right? Unfortunately, if you have any kind of skin discoloration, this occurs far too frequently. Perhaps it's time to use a colour corrector.

What does a colour corrector actually do?

Applying green or red pigments on your face can be scary at first, but colour correctors are actually rather simple to use. Colour correction is entirely dependent on colour theory and the complementary colours within this theory.

"A colour corrector is a product used to correct the undertone of an imperfection or unwanted discoloration on the skin that cannot be completely covered by a foundation or concealer alone," says Twinkle.

How do you decide which colour corrector is suitable for you?

Colour correctors aren't at all picked based on your skin tone, unlike other complexion products. Instead, the tones you're attempting to cancel out are taken into account when selecting colour correctors.The colour wheel and complementary colours are used to design colour correctors. Colours that are complementary cancel each other out.

Beauty Influencer Twinkle Varshney suggestes, "Try using a peach colour corrector for light to medium skin tones or an orange colour corrector for tan to deep skin tones for blue or grey tones like dark under-eye circles or grey to brown patches on the skin."

Try using a green or olive colour corrector for skin that is prone to acne, rosacea with texture, dermatitis, or extreme redness.

How should colour corrector be used?

Instead of spreading out a corrector by wiping a brush back and forth, "I tend to apply a corrector with my fingers and lightly dab over the area I'm correcting. Using my finger gives a precise application and allows me to press it into the skin" says Twinkle.

Following an effective coating and blending of the orange corrector, the last step is to get back to applying your regular foundation and concealer. Keep in mind how the corrector serves as a flawless base, neutralising the areas of concern and enabling your foundation to apply easily. To get a flawless finish, evenly spread foundation over your face and blend it in.

So, the next time you're faced with stubborn dark circles or discoloration, don't be afraid to embrace the power of an orange color corrector. With precision and expertise, you can unlock the secret to flawless makeup and radiate confidence wherever you go.