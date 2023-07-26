Monsoon Hair Care Essentials: 4 Homemade Masks For Frizz-Free Hair, Experts Share Tips For Healthy And Hydrated Tresses

Maintaining your hair during the monsoons may be challenging for all. Nothing is worse than having oily, frizzy, or wet hair, all of which can cause hair loss. It is necessary to adopt a comprehensive approach to hair care and make intentional decisions in our daily routines.

You can tame frizz and maintain lovely locks throughout the monsoon season with the appropriate haircare regimen and guidance from a professional. Despite the difficulties presented by the humid conditions, let's explore some essential tips and tricks to prevent dullness, control frizz, and preserve healthy, vibrant hair.

Tip for frizz-free hair during monsoon

Nourishment is key

Use a deep conditioner masque as part of your regular hair care regimen to replenish moisture and revive strands. Additionally, stay hydrated by drinking an adequate amount of water daily.

Gaurav Singh, Founder & MD, Atulya-Beacon Bio Life Sciences Private Limited, elaborates about the impact of rain and tells the perfect solutions to it, “Monsoon is the time when hair deteriorates due to sudden changes in the weather and majorly due to humidity. The humidity thus leads to the production of excess oil by the scalp, which makes our hair dry and frizzy apart from making it brittle. This is the reason why most of us experience hair fall during the monsoon season."

Due to high humidity levels, frizzy hair is quite frequent during the monsoon. The wet, muggy weather during the rainy season can also serve as a favourable environment for the growth of germs and fungus. The next thing you know is, dandruff and other hair issues will soon follow and will become a part of your life.

"A nourishing shampoo with the goodness of Ayurvedic ingredients like VegKeratin, wheat, hibiscus, black seed, bhringraj, amla, will ultimately become the much-needed supertonic for hair. A mild, sulphate and paraben free shampoo made of such natural ingredients would be ideal to remove sweat, dirt, and oil from the scalp. Use twice a week and you will have a clean scalp that is the base to cure most hair-related problems. Applying a natural and organic conditioner and a serum to lock in the moisture of the hair will be the final step to ensure that you say goodbye to frizz and untamed hair during the monsoon,” suggest Mr Gaurav Singh.

Avoid Heat Damage

Extra heat style can cause hair to become brittle and damaged. Use hot appliances like straighteners, curling irons, and blow dryers sparingly.

Cleansing And Conditioning

When it comes to hair care products, experts recommend going with products that are particularly designed for your hair type. Use gentle shampoo and conditioner to clean the hair without removing its natural oils.

Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Founder & CEO, Surya Brasil that provides Vegan and organic options for haircare products talks about the impact of monsoon season on color treated hair. “People with color treated hair experience more frizz during the rainy season, as the moisture of the hair dips low due to the humidity. A dedicated Color Fixation Line of Shampoo and Conditioner is an absolute necessity in monsoon as it hydrates and nourishes the hair, and being mild in nature it ensures that the color stays longer,” she says.

Gentle detangling with Wet Hair

Handle wet hair gently as it is more prone to being damaged. Towel drying erratically can lead hair breakage and frizz. Instead, carefully wipe any extra moisture with a soft microfiber towel or an old t-shirt. To prevent needless tugging or snapping of the hair, use a wide-toothed comb or a brush with soft bristles, start at the ends, and work your way up gently.

Use sulphate free haircare products

Sodium is an anionic detergent that is used in a variety of personal care products. This component aids in the lathering of shampoos and conditioners. However, by using sulfate-containing hair care products, you run the danger of robbing your hair of its hydration and natural oils, which can also remove the colour from your hair.

“Such shampoos contain mild cleansing agents, which balances the pH level of the scalp, a necessity during any season, not just monsoons. Following it with a color fixation conditioner nourishes your hair, smoothens them and keeps them fizz free, apart from arresting the hair fall. A Color Fixation Hair mask, which has the goodness of butters and oils replenishes the nutrients, makes the hair stronger, and less susceptible to hair fall. Repeat once a week for best results. Colouring hair with organic and vegan henna has many benefits. While you can color your hair naturally, this natural hair mask locks the moisture of your hair and provides nourishment. Not to forget, Henna is void of Ammonia or any of its byproducts - Ethanolamine, Dietanolamine and Triethanolamine,” added Clelia.

Hair packs for monsoon

Caring for your hair is an essential aspect of self-care. This rainy season, Lavanya Chaudari, a creator on ShareChat, has shared some easy yet effective hair care tips that you can incorporate into your routine during this humid weather.

Don't allow the rain to ruin your hair. Take charge and pamper your gorgeous locks with these fantastic tips.

Curd and Mustard Oil Magic: One tried and tested remedy to combat frizz is the combination of curd and mustard oil. Before your routine hair wash, mix some curd and mustard oil and apply the mixture on your hair, ensuring it reaches from roots to tips. Allow it to sit for about half an hour and then wash your hair using a mild shampoo. Follow up with a conditioner to seal in the moisture and enjoy the wonders of frizz-free hair.

The Egg York Delight: Achieving silky and shiny hair is a dream we all have. You can make it a reality by using this fantastic hair mask. Take an egg yolk and mix it with the contents of a Vitamin E capsule. Apply the mixture generously to your hair, covering every strand. After leaving it on for half an hour, wash it off thoroughly with a gentle shampoo. Prepare to be amazed by the smoothness and shine of your frizz-free locks.

Aloe Vera's Natural Elixir: Aloe vera is a powerhouse of natural goodness that can work wonders for your hair during the monsoon. Extract the gel from an aloe vera leaf and apply it to your hair, starting from the roots and working your way to the tips. Leave it on for a while to let the aloe vera penetrate your hair strands, giving them a nourishing boost. Rinse off with water and revel in the beautiful, shiny, and frizz-free results.

The Ultimate Hair Mask: In a bowl, combine one egg, one tablespoon of castor oil, some lemon juice, and a teaspoon of pure glycerin. Mix these ingredients thoroughly and apply the paste to your hair. Cover your hair with a plastic shower cap and let the mask work its magic for a few hours. Finally, wash it off with a mild shampoo, and voila! Say hello to smoother, frizz-free hair.

You no longer need to be concerned about bad hair days during monsoon thanks to these hair packs. With these hair care tips into your routine, you can maintain frizz-free hair throughout the rainy season.