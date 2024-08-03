Myths vs. Facts: Debunking Common Monsoon Hair Care Myths

Morning or night, rain or sun, haircare is a healthy lifestyle choice that should never be ignored! Learning these facts and unlearning these myths will ensure you have a stress-free time this monsoon, with no hair care woes to fret about.

Here are the biggest myths and greatest facts about hair care and monsoon shared by Azeem Qamar, Hair Expert, Shimmers Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd.:

Myth: Rainwater is good for your hair

Rainwater is natural, so it must be nourishing for hair, right? That may not be true! In most urban areas, rainwater is polluted with chemicals that can disrupt the pH balance of your strands and cause them to look dull. While unexpectedly getting soaked in rain is unavoidable, a shampoo and conditioning session is a must after being struck by rain. The shampoo will rinse out the toxic pollutants, and the conditioner will pamper your hair for the next rainy adventure.

Fact: Trimming is needed during monsoons

The shorter your tresses, the more manageable they are in monsoons. You should never shy away from trimming off a few inches to avoid any hassles in the wet and rainy season. Trimming will also ensure that split ends and damaged strands are taken care of without becoming too much of trouble. Moreover, trimming gives your hair a wholesome and healthy look in monsoon’s moist and humid climate.

Myth: Cold baths give your hair a shiny look

This is an ancient myth in Indian households. The fact of the matter is, if you force yourself to take a chilly head bath during cold evenings of monsoons, you are not helping it shine. Rinsing hair with cold water does help close down the open pores of your scalp, but it has nothing to do with the shine and texture of your strands.

Fact: Hair accessories are your rainy-day bodyguard

Sporting a head scarf or bandana is not just a fashion statement, it may be a smart way to protect our scalp during monsoons. These accessories absorb water droplets and moisture to keep our hair as dry as possible. The dryer your hair, the lesser your frizz, and the lesser your worries about hair damage!

Myth: No oiling during monsoon

Another ancient myth that doesn’t have much root in reality! Oiling your hair is actually a great idea all round the year, especially in the rainy season. A nice and calming oil massage will not only strengthen our follicles, but also act as a shield against the heavy humidity that is constant when it pours around us. Go ahead and oil your hair without any fear!