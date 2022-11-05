Poor AQI: How does air pollution affect our hair? Ways to protect your hair from damage

We all strive for beautiful hair every day because it promotes self-esteem and has a significant impact on how we perceive ourselves. The health of the hair is greatly impacted by a number of factors, including pollution and sudden changes in the weather, which can result in damaged hair.

How pollution affects our hair?

Polluted air contains trace amounts of soot, combustion products, pollen, mildew, and other filth. When you step outside into this polluted air, the filth and particles stick to both your hair and scalp. This makes your hair weaker and less shiny by increasing the friction in your hair.

Additionally, it makes your scalp's skin itchy and irritated, which results in brittle hair that falls out. The fact that polluted air commonly contains toxic gas mixtures that could affect hair texture is another concern.

Some tips for protecting your hair from air pollution include:

- For your hair, use a deep-conditioning mask and a moisturising shampoo. This deeply nourishes and hydrates, your hair.

- Always treat your hair with an excellent quality hair serum. It develops a shield around the hair to protect it from airborne pollutants and closes the pores.

- Use a scarf or hat to cover your hair when you go outside to protect it from airborne pollutants and the sun's harmful UV rays.

- To nurture and de-stress your hair, treat yourself to a hair spa every now and then.

- Consume a healthy, balanced diet that is high in minerals, proteins, and vitamins.

- Ensure that you get a good, 7-8 hours of sleep, every night.

Give your hair some gentle loving care and nourishment to protect it from the toxic air present in the city.