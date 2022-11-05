Worried about winter hair fall? 4 Tips to keep the moisture locked

Winters, the harsh wind, the scanty sun- the time of year when everything sparkles, everyone celebrates, and hot cocoa and hearty soups liven up your day! But there's usually one complaint! Your lips, your skin, and of course your hair, all seem to become drier. Since hair and scalp issues are at an all-time high in the winter, it is not uncommon.

Your hair may lose moisture to the cold air outside, causing it to appear frizzy and dry. Your hair may stop absorbing or retaining sufficient moisture as a result of the drop in temperature, which might make them dull and lead to hair loss.

Here are 4 ways you can prevent hair fall in winter,

1. Lock that moisture

Just as the weather becomes dry, you will need to moisturise your hair to keep it healthy. Go back to the basics and massage your scalp with hot oil. Use any oil replacement that is available in the market and apply it regularly if you have trouble finding the time for proper oiling. This will keep your hair moisturised and healthy.

Make time each week to deep-condition your hair. Apply a hair mask. Use an anti-dandruff solution in addition to this to keep your dandruff under control and maintain a healthy scalp.

2. No hot water head baths

In the winter, a hot shower can be beneficial to your body and mind. But it frequently has the opposite effect on your hair. Washing your hair with extremely hot water can remove any moisture that may still be present in the hair.

3. Avoid heat-styling

All the effort you put into moisturising and reviving your hair might be undone by heat styling. It dehydrates your hair and damages chemical links on the hair fibre, causing breakage and split ends. At least during winter, avoid heating your hair.

4. Eat better, sleep better

The significance of a good diet and sufficient beauty sleep cannot be emphasized. Your hair's health can be improved significantly by eating healthy and getting enough sleep. Consuming meals that are nutrient- and vitamin-rich will assist your hair to endure the winter's frost.

Protect your hair this winter with the help of these haircare tips starting today.