WINTER SUNSCREEN ESSENTIALS: WHY YOU STILL NEED SPF IN COLD WEATHER?

Using sunscreen every day helps keep your skin protected and looking youthful.

When winter arrives and the sun seems less harsh, many people think they can skip sunscreen. This is a mistake! UV rays are still around in winter, and skipping sunscreen can lead to skin damage, early ageing, and a tired look. So, it's important to keep applying sunscreen even when it's cold outside.

Why You Need SPF in Winter

There are two main types of UV rays: UVA and UVB. While UVB rays, which cause sunburn, weaken in the winter, UVA rays stick around all year. These rays can go deep into the skin, leading to signs of ageing like wrinkles and dark spots. Even things like travelling or being inside near windows expose your skin to these rays since they can go through glass. That’s why it’s vital to keep using sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or 50 to protect your skin.

Adding sunscreen to your daily routine creates a barrier that keeps your skin looking healthy and young.

How Sunscreen Helps with Ageing

Sunscreen isn't just for blocking the sun but it also helps fight ageing. Using sunscreens with ingredients like vitamin C, retinol, and zinc oxide is great for mature skin because they defend against free radicals that can harm collagen and elastin. Regularly applying sunscreen can lessen the signs of ageing, like fine lines and sagging skin.

Plus, the antioxidants in sunscreen help your skin stay elastic and radiant. When used consistently, sunscreen keeps your skin protected and vibrant, no matter the season.

Protecting Your Skin from More Than Just UV Rays

Winter can also dry out your skin due to cold air, heating, and harsh winds. Sunscreens with moisturizing ingredients can help protect your skin while keeping it hydrated. Look for those that offer extra nourishment with antioxidants and vitamins to keep your skin soft and resilient throughout the day.

Picking the Right Sunscreen for Winter

Not every sunscreen is the same. Choose lightweight, non-comedogenic options to avoid clogged pores, especially with warmer winter clothing. Gentle, natural ingredients are best for sensitive skin.

Look for sunscreens with soothing elements like vitamin C, vitamin E, aloe vera, or cucumber extracts. These not only protect against UV rays but also help hydrate and soothe your skin, especially when the cold weather can cause dryness.

The Extra Perks of Antioxidants

Sunscreens with antioxidants offer added benefits: they protect and refresh the skin. Ingredients like vitamins C and E can help reduce damage, improving your skin’s elasticity and glow. For mature skin, sunscreens with retinol can boost collagen production to help with lines, while zinc oxide provides strong UV protection. Many also include hydrating ingredients like aloe vera to calm and replenish the skin, along with cucumber and carrot extracts for added vitamins A, C, and E to enhance your skin's overall look.

To get the best results, apply sunscreen liberally to clean, dry skin about 15 minutes before going outside, and reapply every 2-3 hours if you’re out for a while. Use it as the last step in your morning skincare routine before makeup for optimal protection. By opting for sunscreens that include antioxidants, vitamins, and soothing ingredients, you’re not just protecting your skin; you’re also nourishing it. This winter, make sunscreen a key part of your routine to keep your skin healthy, vibrant, and ready for anything the season brings.