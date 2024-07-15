Curd With Salt OR Sugar: Which One Is Healthier?

We all love curd with paranthas, pulao, pulses, or even with vegetables. Curd which is also known as yogurt become a constant spale for Indian cuisine. It is made up by warming up the mill and adding special bacteria, then this bacteria turns some of the milk sugar into yummy curd. Curd is full of good bacteria that help your tummy work smoothly and it helps to cool down your stomach. Yogurt is packed with vitamins, protein to help you grow big and strong, and calcium for strong bones. You can enjoy plain curd for a refreshing snack mix. Curd adds a creamy touch to Currie

This nutritious value in many cultures plays an important role. But when it comes to adding flavor there is a tasty choice: curd with sugar or with salt? Both options have their favorite people as per their taste but which one is supreme in this race? Let’s explore this

Curd With Sugar

Curd is packed with probiotics which are beneficial bacteria that support good gut health. When adding salt to it, salt does not affect the probiotic content thus, making the combination good for digestion. Salt is rich in sodium which helps to maintain electrolyte balance in the body. This is beneficial after physical activity or in hot climates where electrolyte loss through sweat is common. When we add a small amount of salt to curd it does not significantly increase its calorie content thus, making it a low-calorie option. However, excessive salt intake may lead to high blood pressure and cardiovascular diseases and it is essential to use salt in moderation.

Adding sugar may enhance the taste of the curd and we can consume sugar curd after the meal to decrease our cravings for having something sweet. Sugar provides a source of energy thus, making curd with sugar can be a good option for a quick energy boost. A sprinkle of sugar creates a sweet creamy treat perfect for satisfying cravings. One can mix curd with fruits like berries, and pineapple for a colorful sweet dessert. Adding sugar to curd may increase the calorie content in curd which can promote weight gain if intake in large amounts. Intaking curd with sugar can cause an increase in blood sugar levels which should be considered for especially diabetic patients or those who are treated with blood pressure issues.

Which One IS Better?



There is no such winner in this battle both curd with salt and curd with sugar have their nutritional benefits. The option depends upon the individual choice. Curd with sugar has more calories compared to curd with salt. The nutritional value remains the same in both the combinations. Curd is packed with vitamins, probiotics, and calcium. For those who are following the low-calorie diet and balancing out the sodium intake. Those who need a rapid quick energy curd with sugar can be a great option. Both curd with salt and sugar must be consumed in moderation to avoid health impacts.