10 Vastu tips for bedroom: Do NOT keep TV in front of bed, sleep with head in THIS direction

One of the most important personal spaces in your home is your bedroom. Apart from our workplace, we spend the maximum amount of time in our bedrooms where we also sleep at night. Hence, it is of utmost importance that our bedroom's Vastu should not only be correct but should also add to the home's positive energy. The bedroom should be in the southwest direction to maintain good health and prosperous relations. The northeast direction causes health problems, whereas a bedroom in the southeast direction can cause quarrels, especially between couples. Also, the bed should be placed in the southwest corner of the room, with the head facing west. The bedroom should not be in the central portion of the house. The central area of the house is called the Brahmasthan; it is the source of energy and is a constant vibrational force that goes against the basic function of a bedroom – one that provides peace and tranquillity.

Vastu Tips for Bedroom

1) There should not be a mirror or television in front of the bed. The reason is that one's reflection should not be seen while in bed - it leads to domestic disturbances and quarrels.

2) The walls of the bedroom should be painted in a neutral or earthy colour as they radiate positive energy. The walls should not be black.

3) There should NOT be a temple or any space of worship in the bedroom.

4) The bedroom should not have paintings depicting water or fountains as they can cause emotional outbursts.

5) Mood lighting should be used and aromatic oils can be used in diffusers to create a calm oasis.

6) South/West walls are best for placing your bed. If you are unable to do so, ensure a distance of four inches between the wall and the bed. 7) Never sleep with your head facing the door as it can give you nightmares.

8) If the bed is under the beam then you may have trouble sleeping.

9) Never keep a jug of water in the southeast direction as it can cause problems in sleeping.

10) Never leave the attached bathroom or laundry area open at night.

