Vastu tips for kitchen: Do NOT use dark paints, keep fridge in THIS direction - check expert's advice

Vastu tips for kitchen: The festive season is upon us and as we redo our home, keeping the Vastu of the house in mind is a significant aspect. The kitchen is one of the most important and sacred parts of the house. Food is prepared there, food grains are stored, and families bond over cooking - the kitchen is literally the soul of the house. So many things happen in the kitchen, so it's understandable that there's an immense criss-cross of energies inside a kitchen. Vastu consultants point out that the kitchen attracts the most amount of energy, good and bad, inside a house.

What should be the kitchen colour

According to Vastu, colours like orange, yellow and green work well for a kitchen. Astrologer and Vastu Consultant Rosie Jasrotia points out that as per Vastu, the kitchen's wall colours should not be too dark. So it's best to avoid dark grey, brown and black colours for the kitchen as they can destroy the positive vibes. Some experts say that black walls can be depressing and can lead to financial losses while a very dark blue colour for the kitchen is considered unstable. Grey can also lead to gloominess and depression.

Make your kitchen Vastu-compliant

Here are important tips for a Vastu-compliant kitchen as provided by Rosie Jasrotia:

- The Lord of Fire - Agni - prevails in the southeast direction of the home, as per Vastu Shastra. This means that the ideal placement of the kitchen should be the southeast direction of your home.

- Washbasins and cooking ranges, which include the gas cylinder and oven, should never be kept on the same platform or parallel to each other in the kitchen. Fire and water are opposing elements, thereby they can have a negative impact on a family member's behaviour, if not placed in the right way.

- Washbasins, washing machines, water pipes, and the kitchen drain should be in the north or northeast direction inside the kitchen. If a balance is maintained with respect to water, you will prosper in terms of wealth and health.

- The refrigerator should be positioned in the southwest direction to help you overcome obstacles in life.

- Storage of grains and other stock items should be done in the southwest direction of the kitchen as it invites good luck and prosperity.

