A new year is almost upon us and according to architectural experts, the year will bring with itself a profound shift in design sensibilities. The Pantone Colour of the Year is an important aspect in the design world - it is a colour trend forecast for the consumer, which means that it's intended to be used for consumer products and designs created for clients. "The Pantone Colour of the Year is chosen to reflect the current cultural climate and serves as a symbolic representation of trends, emotions, and attitudes. It often influences design industries, offering a sense of direction and unity in creative expressions for that particular year, also consecutively acting as a catalyst for creative inspiration," says Amit Goswamy and Ruby Goswamy, Partners and Principal Architects at Design Square Architects. The year 2024, sheds a spotlight on the colour “Peach Fuzz”, a hue that radiates modernity and warmth.

Peach is a colour often associated with quality of ease of approachability, say Amit Goswamy and Ruby Goswamy. "When infused with the subtlety of the fuzz variant, the colour takes on a more sophisticated and refined character. Peach Fuzz, with its versatile and adaptable nature, offers architects a unique opportunity to redefine spatial experiences. The colour can be incorporated into indoor and outdoor spaces to create a sense of continuity and cohesion. Whether used as an accent or as the primary colour, this trending shade can imbue a space with a subtle yet impactful vibrancy. It can also be used in conjunction with natural materials such as wood and stone, to create a balance between the artificial and the organic, contributing to a holistic design narrative," the duo add.

The colour of the year extends its versatility to the world of furniture design, opening up numerous possibilities for designers in this domain. "The colour's soft nature makes it an ideal choice for upholstered furniture, creating pieces that not only catch the eye but also invite users to engage with the design on a tactile level," say Amit and Ruby Goswamy.

The Goswamys add, "In essence, Pantone's Colour of the Year “Peach Fuzz” navigates the intersection of aesthetic principles and contemporary sensibilities while rising above conventional boundaries. As we usher in the new year, let Peach Fuzz be the tool for a wave of creativity that reshapes the design landscape with elegance and innovation."