Vastu Tips: Colours You Should Pick For Your Home And Shades To Avoid - A Complete Guide

What's life without colours? The myriad hues and shades, from the vibrant tones to the muted tints, colours play an important role in our lives. They lift your spirits and sometimes, the colours you pick for yourselves reflect your moods and even your personalities. Not just aesthetics, colours also seem to play a significant part in Vastu Shastra. According to Vastu experts, when it comes to your homes, a careful selection of shades is important, depending on the part of the home to maintain harmony and balance. Kunal Attri, a Vastu expert from All India Institute Of Occult Science, shares his insights on the colours that he feels are apt, as per Vastu, in different parts of your homes.

Vastu Shastra And Colours

According to Vaastu principles, colours affect the energy flow and by understanding their importance and impact we can enhance positive energy and promote the well-being of a person, says Vastu expert Kunal Attri. He adds, "Applying Vastu principles in living spaces like bedrooms, living rooms, kitchens, toilets, and dining halls ensures harmonious and balanced surroundings. Each colour has unique significance related to specific elements, affecting our emotions, fitness, and the energy of our environment."

Choosing the proper colours for different spaces in your home, in keeping with Vastu Shastra, can have a big impact on the overall energy and well-being of the occupants, believes Attri. He suggests the following shades for different parts of the home.

Children's Room And Study Area

In children's rooms and study areas, it is advised to use uplifting colorations that stimulate logical responses and improve overall academic performance. Colours such as green for creativity, blue for intellectual recognition, yellow for a clean vibe and orange for willpower can be taken into consideration.

Living Room

When it involves the living room, Vastu says using lively and warm colours to infuse positivity and stimulate better verbal exchange. Blue is related to interaction, white for style and clarity, and orange for comfort and fun are considered suitable selections. These colours are believed to encourage and inspire human beings to grow a vibrant environment inside the living area.

Bedroom

While soft and calming tones are preferred for the bedroom to create a relaxed and conducive environment, when it comes to the bedroom of a younger couple, the focus is on fostering romance and harmony. Colours like light crimson and pink for romance, brown for grounding and comfort, yellow for pleasure and emotional strength, and red for passion are suggested. These shades are chosen to evoke positive and loving vibrations and also assist the relationship.

Kitchen

The kitchen is often called the meals manufacturing facility. One must have colours which have a positive effect even when food is being cooked. Green for freshness, orange for warmth and connection with meals and lemon yellow for purification and health are suggested.

Colours To Avoid

Attri points out it is important to keep away from certain colours to prevent negative outcomes. "For example, bright crimson in a toddler's room can cause emotional stress, excessive pink within the kitchen may increase blood pressure, dark green in the bedroom can lead to boredom in a couple, and excessive use of yellow can result in hypertension and tension. Dark or too vibrant colours in the guest bedroom, dark shades in a kid's room and yellow colour in large portions also can have negative consequences."

