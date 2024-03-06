Vastu Tips For Home Entrance: How To Attract Positive Energy - 12 Points

As they say, often, the first impression is the last impression. The entrance of the home, therefore, is significant. However, it's not just about aesthetics. Vastu experts believe that according to the ancient Indian architectural science, Vastu Shastra, a home's entrance is very important. Suvendu Kumar Dalbehera, a Vastu Expert of All India Institute of Occult Science, says, "The home entrance is the entry point for energy into the house. A properly planned and aligned entrance guarantees that positive energy enters the house easily, bringing wealth and harmony to its occupants."

How To Make Your Home Entrance Vastu Compliant

Vastu Shastra has great importance for the entrance door in a home, as this is the place from where energies, either positive or negative, enter and exit a house. Suvendu Kumar Dalbehera believes maintaining a tidy, uncluttered, and well-lit entrance is important to attract positive energy and opportunities. "Furthermore, the entrance's orientation is important since it affects relationships, prosperity, and health, among other areas of life. Consequently, observing Vastu principles for the house's front door can enhance general pleasure and well-being," Dalbehera adds. He gives some important Vastu guidance for home entrance:



1. The east direction is associated with the element of the sun since the sun rises in the east, thus symbolising positivity, light and new beginnings. Constructing a house with an east-facing entrance allows the house to receive as much energy from the sun as possible.

2. As per Vastu, the north-east is the most auspicious direction for the main door. The northeast direction allows an infusion of immense energy into the house as the direction is exposed to the Sun.

3. The second best direction for the main door is the north direction. The north direction, as per Vastu, brings wealth and fortune to the native.

4. Doors can be made in all four directions in temples, public buildings, hospitals, offices etc.

5. As per Vastu, the main door of the home must be bigger than any other door in the house. The main gate should be 1:2 in terms of width and height - that is, twice the height than the width is better; the width must be at least 4 feet. Also, the door should open clockwise, increasing wealth and giving the family a happy and pleasant feeling.

6. The entrance door should be strong without any damage and dirt. High-quality wood is one of the ideal materials to use for the door at the main entrance; it brings luck and positivity. The best type of wood for the main door is teak wood. It is strong and resistant. The main door of the house entrance should be Vastu compliant as well.



7. Two gates should not be made in a straight line in the east & west and north & south direction.

8. The area around the main entrance should be clean. You must avoid keeping a dustbin, garbage or chairs near the entrance as per Vastu. The main gate should be decorated with pictures of mangal kalash, swastika, mango leaves, etc.

9. Make sure that the main door is noise-free while opening or closing. Avoid the main door directly facing a compound wall.

10. According to Vastu principles, there are specific considerations to ensure an auspicious and harmonious home entrance. It is advisable to avoid having an entrance facing a T junction or T intersection, as such positioning is believed to attract negative energy.

11. Ensure that the shutters of the doors open up towards the inside of the house.

12. Ensure that there are no obstacles such as poles, trees, or any other obstructions directly in front of the main door. Unobstructed entry allows for a smooth flow of energy.



"The above vastu tips for entrance can be helpful, if followed properly step by step. Be sure to consult a Vastu expert for the best results. Vastu helps in balancing the positive energy at your home and then creates a beautiful atmosphere. So following these steps can help you," Dalbehera adds.

