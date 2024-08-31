Try These Easy Steps to Make Garlic Lachha Paratha At Home

Garlic Lachha Paratha is a versatile meal that goes well with curries, pickles, and even just a dab of butter because of its crispy layers and pungent garlic flavor. Here are some easy techniques to prepare this tasty paratha at home.

Ingredients:

2 cups whole wheat flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon ghee or oil

1 cup water (adjust as needed)

4-5 cloves garlic, finely minced

2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon red chili powder (optional)

Ghee or oil for cooking

Instructions:

Get the dough ready:

Combine all of the wheat flour and salt in a large basin. Using your fingers, work the ghee or oil into the flour till it becomes coarse crumbs.

Add water gradually and knead dough until it becomes soft and malleable. The dough should rest for at least thirty minutes after being covered with a moist cloth.

Prepare the Garlic Mixture:

Minced garlic, chopped coriander, cumin seeds, and red chili powder (if used) should all be combined in a small bowl. To make ensuring the garlic is distributed evenly, thoroughly mix.

Roll Out the Parathas:

Separate the dough into balls of the same size. Roll out a single dough ball in a thin circle on a surface dusted with flour.

Evenly distribute some of the garlic mixture over the dough that has been smoothed out. The dough should be folded in half to create a semicircle, then in half again to create a square or triangle.

Gently roll the split dough into a paratha shape, being sure to fully incorporate the garlic mixture.

Cook the Paratha:

Over medium heat, preheat a nonstick pan or tawa. On the hot pan, place the rolled paratha. Cook until surface bubbles appear, then turn.

Grease or oil the cooking side and use a spatula to gently push. Repeatedly flip and fry until both sides are crispy and golden brown.

Serve Hot:

Take out the paratha off the pan & serve it hot with a dollop of yogurt, your preferred pickle, or curry.

Savor the savory, crispy layers of this Garlic Lachha Paratha and wow your family and friends with this delicious handmade bread.