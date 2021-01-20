Live: It’s a new day in America, says Joe Biden hours before inauguration

20 January 2021, 20:11 PM
It’s a new day in America, says Joe Biden.
20 January 2021, 19:58 PM
According to a spokesperson, President Donald Trump left a note for his successor, Joe Biden. However, the contents of the note weren't immediately clear. Notably, this is a tradition going back through 40th US President Ronald Reagan.
20 January 2021, 19:46 PM
20 January 2021, 19:45 PM
"I'm here today because of the women who came before me," says Kamala Harris hours before the US Inauguration Day.
20 January 2021, 19:20 PM
"Our vets are happy, our people are happy, our military is happy. The job numbers are incredible. If we were not hit by pandemic we would have had numbers that nobody would have ever seen before. Even now, we built it twice. The stock market is substantially higher than the highest point before the pandemic," Trump tells the crowd.
He adds, "You're gonna see incredible number start coming in. Remember us when you see these things happening. I am looking at elements of our economy that is a rocket chip up. As bad as the pandemic was, we were hit so hard, places that thought they got away they didn't, they are suffering now. We got the vaccine developed in 9 months not 9 years or 5 years. It is a medical miracle. You should start to see really good numbers in the next few months."
20 January 2021, 19:19 PM
Trump tells the crowd, "What we have done is amazing by any standard. We rebuild the US military, we created a new force called Space Force, we were not a regular administration. We took care of the vets, the vets gave an approval rating of 91%, highest than ever before. We picked up the bill, they can go out and see the doctor the time they liked."
20 January 2021, 19:18 PM
Trump addresses the crowd, says, "Thank u so much, we love you, it's incredible 4 years, I want to thank my family, friends, everyone, your hard work. All of you did a fantastic job."
20 January 2021, 19:11 PM
Donald Trump says it was a 'great honour' to serve as the US president in parting remarks to reporters.
He added he hoped it would not be a long goodbye.
20 January 2021, 19:08 PM
20 January 2021, 19:07 PM
"Though we may be physically separated, we, the American people are united in spirit," says soon to be the next US Vice President Kamala Harris.
20 January 2021, 19:07 PM
Meanwhile, Biden tweets, "Tonight, in Washington, D.C. and across the nation, we came together to honor the over 400,000 Americans we’ve lost to COVID-19. The last year has tested us in unimaginable ways, but now it’s time we begin to heal and overcome — together."
20 January 2021, 18:58 PM
Marine One has arrived at the White House for President Donald Trump's departure.