Live: It’s a new day in America, says Joe Biden hours before inauguration

Hours from now, Joe Biden will take oath as the 46th United States' President, whereas, Kamala Harris will become the 49th Vice President. Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office to to 78-year-old Biden.

The January 20 inauguration ceremony will take place amid heightened security measures, which have been put in place following the violence on the US Capitol Hills by pro-Trump supporters on January 6, 2021. The Capitol violence resulted in five deaths and making the government officials impose unprecedented security surrounding the Capitol.

Meanwhile, the outgoing President Donald Trump on Wednesday extended wishes for a successful term Biden.

"This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous. We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck -- a very important word," Trump said on the eve of his departure from the White House for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Here are the live updates from Joe Biden's inauguration: