close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AAP

AAP's Balbir Jakhar paid Rs 6 crore to Arvind Kejriwal for West Delhi ticket, alleges his son

Uday claimed that Jakhar paid Rs 6 crore to AAP conveyor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in exchange for the ticket.

AAP&#039;s Balbir Jakhar paid Rs 6 crore to Arvind Kejriwal for West Delhi ticket, alleges his son

New Delhi: In a major blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), party leader Balbir Singh Jakhar's son Uday on Saturday alleged that his father paid Rs 6 crore for a ticket for the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, news agency ANI reports. 

Uday claimed that Jakhar paid Rs 6 crore to AAP conveyor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in exchange for the ticket. 

Live TV

"My father joined politics about three months back. He had paid Arvind Kejriwal Rs 6 crore for a ticket. I have credible evidence that he had paid for this ticket," Uday was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. 

"Why was my father, who was not even part of the Anna Hazare movement, given a ticket by the AAP?" he asked and added that an ametuer politician getting a ticket was "surprising."

The AAP candidate's son claimed that his father was being given a ticket from West Delhi after he agreed to pay Rs 6 crore to Arvind Kejriwal and Gopal Rai.

"When I asked money for my education, he wasn’t ready to do so. He said he will use the money for his own political benefits. But another surprising factor is he was ready to use that money for bail of Yashpal and Sajjan Kumar (involved in the Sikh riot case). He was willing to bail them out of court and was ready to fight a case for them,” Uday added.

He further said that an "irresponsible act has been committed by the leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, who bought himself with a clean image but has maligned himself by aligning himself with my father.”

Delhi goes to polls on Sunday, May 12, during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election. 

(With ANI inputs)

Tags:
AAPBalbir Singh JakharArvind KejriwalLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

BJP terms Navjot Singh Sidhu's 'dulhan' remark against PM Modi as 'sexist'

Must Watch

PT2M27S

Watch Chunavi Chaupal from Ghazipur