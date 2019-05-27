Alpesh Thakor meets Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel amidst rumours of him joining BJP

Gandhinagar: Amidst rumours of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Gujarat MLA Alpesh Thakor, who had quit Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2019, met Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel on Monday.

Speculations were rife that the rebel Congress leader is likely to join BJP. He met Patel in Gandhinagar.

Thakor had resigned from Congress in April due to some internal conflict.

He had emerged as a prominent OBC leader in Gujarat after the Patidar community, led by Hardik Patel, launched an agitation for reservation in jobs and education under the OBC category.

Live TV

Thakor had rallied OBC communities of Gujarat against the demand of the Patidar community.

Thakor had joined the Congress before the 2017 assembly elections along with his supporters and won from Radhanpur seat in Patan district.