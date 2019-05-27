close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alpesh Thakor

Alpesh Thakor meets Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel amidst rumours of him joining BJP

 Alpesh Thakur had quit Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2019.

Alpesh Thakor meets Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel amidst rumours of him joining BJP
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@AlpeshThakor_

Gandhinagar: Amidst rumours of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Gujarat MLA Alpesh Thakor, who had quit Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2019, met Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel on Monday. 

Speculations were rife that the rebel Congress leader is likely to join BJP. He met Patel in Gandhinagar. 

Thakor had resigned from Congress in April due to some internal conflict.

He had emerged as a prominent OBC leader in Gujarat after the Patidar community, led by Hardik Patel, launched an agitation for reservation in jobs and education under the OBC category.

Live TV

Thakor had rallied OBC communities of Gujarat against the demand of the Patidar community.

Thakor had joined the Congress before the 2017 assembly elections along with his supporters and won from Radhanpur seat in Patan district.

Tags:
Alpesh ThakorBJP
Next
Story

After RJD rout, MLA asks Tejashwi Yadav to quit as Bihar opposition leader

Must Watch

PT10M31S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day