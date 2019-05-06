Arrah Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Arrah Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 12. The counting will be held on May 23.

Manoj Yadav of Bahujan Samaj Party, RK Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party and Raju Yadav of Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) are some of the prominent names that will contest the Lok Sabha election 2019 from Arrah Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar.

Live TV

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Arrah Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar.

Bihar Lok Sabha Constituencies: All you need to know

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 Manoj Yadav Bahujan Samaj Party 2 R. K. Singh Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Anil Kumar Singh Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 4 Krishna Paswan Bhartiya Kranti Vir Party 5 Bharat Bhushan Pandey Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh 6 Raj Giri Bhagat Shoshit Samaj Dal 7 Raju Yadav Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) 8 Dr. Kumar Sheelbhadra Independent 9 Ram Raj Singh Independent 10 Lakshaman Kumar Ojha Independent 11 Shiv das Singh Independent

Also read: Arrah Lok Sabha constituency

Arrah Lok Sabha constituency comprises of seven Vidhan Sabha segments namely - Sandesh, Barhara, Arrah, Agiaon, Tarari, Jagdishpur and Shahpur.

Raj Kumar Singh won the seat for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2014 election from Arrah. Singh defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal's Sribhagwan Singh Kushwaha by a margin of 1,35,870 votes. Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) candidate Raju Yadav stood at a distant third spot with 98805 seats.

Bihar witnessed an overall turnout of 56.28 per cent in the 2014 polls of which 57.66 per cent were female voters and 55.08 per cent were male voters. In Arrah, 48.75 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the 2014 election of which 51.12 per cent were male voters while 45.83 per cent were female voters.

Of the 40 seats in Bihar, 34 are unreserved seats and 6 are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. Arrah Lok Sabha constituency comprises of seven Vidhan Sabha segments namely - Sandesh, Barhara, Arrah, Agiaon, Tarari, Jagdishpur and Shahpur.