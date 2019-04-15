Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha Constituency of Odisha: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Bhubaneswar Parliamentary Constituency is one of the 21 constituencies of Lok Sabha in the state of Odisha. It was formed prior to the 1957 elections. It is composed of seven segments of Vidhan Sabha.

Aparajita Sarangi of Bharatiya Janata Party, Arup Mohan Patnaik of Biju Janata Dal, Janardan Pati of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Subhranshu Sekhar Padhi of All India Trinamool Congress and Lalita Kumar Nayak of Bahujan Samaj Party are a few noted candidates for general election 2019 from the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha Constituency of Odisha.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Bhubaneswar parliamentary constituency are Jayadev (SC), Bhubaneswar Central, Bhubaneswar North, Ekamra-Bhubaneswar, Jatani, Begunia and Khurda.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha Constituency of Odisha.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 APARAJITA SARANGI Bharatiya Janata Party 2 Arup Mohan Patnaik Biju Janata Dal 3 JANARDAN PATI Communist Party of India (Marxist) 4 SUBHRANSHU SEKHAR PADHI All India Trinamool Congress 5 LALITA KUMAR NAYAK Bahujan Samaj Party 6 PRAMILA BEHERA Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star 7 BISWANATH ROUT Krupaa Party 8 BISWANATH RAMACHANDRA Freethought Party of India 9 BHAKTA SEKHAR RAY Kalinga Sena 10 JAYANT KUMAR DAS Independent 11 MADHU SUDAN YADAV Independent 12 MAHESH CHANDRA SETHI Independent 13 SANJAYA KUMAR SAHOO Independent 14 Susil Kumar Jena Independent

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI. The results will be declared on May 23.

Dr (Prof) Prasanna Kumar Patasani of BJD is the incumbent Member of Parliament from this constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Patasani bagged 439252 votes and decimated Prithiviraj Harichandan of the BJP.