Lok Sabha election 2019

Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Chamarajanagar constituency is reserved for the members of Scheduled Castes.

Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha Constituency
Photo courtesy: loksabha.nic.in

Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Karnataka and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18.

Chamarajanagar constituency is reserved for the members of Scheduled Castes and this constituency came into existence in 1962.

Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency covers eight assembly segments –  Hanur, Kollegal, Chamarajanagar, Gundlupet, T.Narasipura, Nanjangud, Heggadadevankote and, Varuna.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, R. Dhruvanarayana of the Indian National Congress – roared to victory by winning by a margin of over 1.41 lakh votes. He had defeated A. R. Krishna Murthy of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Dhruvanarayana had secured 567782 votes while Murthy got 426600 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 72.85 percent across 1940 polling stations.

Other candidates in the fray were M. Shivanna of the Janata Dal (Secular) and Shivamallu Bahujan Samaj Party.

In the year 2009, R. Dhruvanarayana of the INC, in a closely fought contest, won with just a margin of 4 thousand votes. He defeated  A. R. Krishna Murthy of the BJP. While Dhruvanarayana secured 369940 votes Krishna Murthy managed to get 365909 votes.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were M.Shivanna(Kote) of the Janata Dal (Secular) and N.Mahesh of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

