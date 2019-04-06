हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha Constituency of Karnataka: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha Constituency of Karnataka.

File Photo

Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Karnataka and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23. 

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 R DHRUVANARAYANA Indian National Congress
2 Dr SHIVAKUMARA Bahujan Samaj Party
3 V SRINIVAS PRASAD Bharatiya Janata Party
4 HANUR NAGARAJU Uttama Prajaakeeya Party
5 PRASANNA KUMAR B Karnataka Praja Party (RaithaParva)
6 SUBBAIAH Indian New Congress Party
7 ANAND JIVAN RAM Independent
8 N AMBARISH Independent
9 M Pradeep Kumar Independent
10 G.D. RAJAGOPAL Independent

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, R. Dhruvanarayana of the Indian National Congress – roared to victory by winning by a margin of over 1.41 lakh votes. He had defeated A. R. Krishna Murthy of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Dhruvanarayana had secured 567782 votes while Murthy got 426600 votes.

