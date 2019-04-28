The Union Territory of Chandigarh has only one parliamentary constituency, which was formed prior to the 1967 election. It has the same name of Chandigarh.

Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency covers the entire Union Territory of Chandigarh. Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency is not reserved for any category.

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19. In total, the polling will be held in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states and one Union Territory (Chandigarh) on May 19.

Kirron Kher Anupam of the BJP was elected as the Member of Parliament from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Kher bagged 191362 votes and defeated INC candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal of Congress who got 121720 votes in the 2014 polls. Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Gul Kirat Panag got 108,679 votes.

In the 2014 polls, the BJP got 42.2% of the votes, while Congress managed 26.8%, AAP 24% and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got 3.5% of votes.

This time again, the BJP has renominated Kher as its candidate from Chandigarh. She has been pitted against Pawan Kumar Bansal of the Congress party.

The Election Commission had on March 10 announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The general elections will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Along with Lok Sabha Elections, voting will also take place in this phase for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha Assembly Elections 2019.