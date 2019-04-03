Congress releases list of four Lok Sabha candidates for West Bengal

Kolkata: The Congress on Wednesday released a list of four candidates for the West Bengal Lok Sabha polls.

The party fielded Syed Shahid Imam from Kolkata Uttar, Lakshman Chandra Seth from Tamluk, Khandakar Mohammad Saifullah from Ghatal and Biswarup Mondal from Asansol.

West Bengal will go to polls in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections which will begin on April 11 and conclude on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

