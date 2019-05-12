EVM glitch mars voting in Uttar Pradesh's Machhali Shahar

close

The EVM glitch marred voting in Machhali Shahar for about three hours where the Muslim women voters has queued up from 6 am despite observing fast due to Ramzan.

Jaunpur: A long queue of Muslim women voters at a polling booth in Jaunpur's Machhali Shahar constituency had to wait for long hours to cast their votes due to glitches in the Electronic Voting machine (EVM). 

The EVM glitch marred voting in Machhali Shahar for about three hours where the Muslim women voters has queued up from 6 am despite observing fast due to Ramzan. The voters alleged that the administration is stopping them from exercising their franchise and questioned if the EVM was malfunctioning, why wasn't it fixed.

After waiting for three hours, the voters left the polling booth without casting their votes.

Reports of EVM malfunction have come up from several polling booths of UP's Purvanchal district.  

The administration is taking steps to fix the EVM glitch. A few hours later, polling started at two booths out of the three. At polling booth 203, about 1,000 voters haven't yet cast their voters.

