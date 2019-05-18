Full list of 59 constituencies going to vote in seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19

Voting for the last and final phase of Lok Sabha election will be held on Sunday in 59 constituencies across seven states and one Union Territory. With this, the nearly two-month long voting process which was spread across seven phases will come to an end.

The fate of 918 candidates contesting will be at stake in these 59 Lok Sabha constituencies which are going to vote on Sunday. Over 10.01 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the last round of voting. Over 1 lakh 12 thousand polling stations have been put in place for smooth conduct of polls.

A maximum number of 13 seats will go to poll in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab on May 19. The other seats going to poll include 9 from West Bengal, 8 each from Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, 4 from Himachal Pradesh, 3 from Jharkhand and one in Chandigarh.

Here is the full list of seats going to poll in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election on May 19: