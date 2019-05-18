close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Full list of 59 constituencies going to vote in seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19

The fate of 918 candidates contesting will be at stake in these 59 Lok Sabha constituencies which are going to vote on Sunday. Over 10.01 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the last round of voting. 

Full list of 59 constituencies going to vote in seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19

Voting for the last and final phase of Lok Sabha election will be held on Sunday in 59 constituencies across seven states and one Union Territory. With this, the nearly two-month long voting process which was spread across seven phases will come to an end. 

The fate of 918 candidates contesting will be at stake in these 59 Lok Sabha constituencies which are going to vote on Sunday. Over 10.01 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the last round of voting. Over 1 lakh 12 thousand polling stations have been put in place for smooth conduct of polls.

A maximum number of 13 seats will go to poll in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab on May 19. The other seats going to poll include 9 from West Bengal, 8 each from Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, 4 from Himachal Pradesh, 3 from Jharkhand and one in Chandigarh.

Here is the full list of seats going to poll in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election on May 19: 

STATE LOK SABHA SEAT POLLING DATE
SEVENTH PHASE – 59 CONSTITUENCIES
Bihar ARRAH 19 May 2019
Bihar BUXAR 19 May 2019
Bihar JAHANABAD 19 May 2019
Bihar KARAKAT 19 May 2019
Bihar NALANDA 19 May 2019
Bihar PATALIPUTRA 19 May 2019
Bihar PATNA SAHIB 19 May 2019
Bihar SASARAM 19 May 2019
Himachal Pradesh HAMIRPUR 19 May 2019
Himachal Pradesh KANGRA 19 May 2019
Himachal Pradesh MANDI 19 May 2019
Himachal Pradesh SHIMLA 19 May 2019
Jharkhand DUMKA 19 May 2019
Jharkhand GODDA 19 May 2019
Jharkhand RAJMAHAL 19 May 2019
Madhya Pradesh DEWAS 19 May 2019
Madhya Pradesh DHAR 19 May 2019
Madhya Pradesh INDORE 19 May 2019
Madhya Pradesh KHANDWA 19 May 2019
Madhya Pradesh KHARGONE 19 May 2019
Madhya Pradesh MANDSAUR 19 May 2019
Madhya Pradesh RATLAM 19 May 2019
Madhya Pradesh UJJAIN 19 May 2019
Punjab AMRITSAR 19 May 2019
Punjab ANANDPUR SAHIB 19 May 2019
Punjab BATHINDA 19 May 2019
Punjab FARIDKOT 19 May 2019
Punjab FATEHGARH SAHIB 19 May 2019
Punjab FIROZPUR 19 May 2019
Punjab GURDASPUR 19 May 2019
Punjab HOSHIARPUR 19 May 2019
Punjab JALANDHAR 19 May 2019
Punjab KHADOOR SAHIB 19 May 2019
Punjab LUDHIANA 19 May 2019
Punjab PATIALA 19 May 2019
Punjab SANGRUR 19 May 2019
West Bengal BARASAT 19 May 2019
West Bengal BASIRHAT 19 May 2019
West Bengal DIAMOND HARBOUR 19 May 2019
West Bengal DUM DUM 19 May 2019
West Bengal JADAVPUR 19 May 2019
West Bengal JAYNAGAR 19 May 2019
West Bengal KOLKATA DAKSHIN 19 May 2019
West Bengal KOLKATA UTTAR 19 May 2019
West Bengal MATHURAPUR 19 May 2019
Chandigarh CHANDIGARH 19 May 2019
Uttar Pradesh BALLIA 19 May 2019
Uttar Pradesh BANSGAON 19 May 2019
Uttar Pradesh CHANDAULI 19 May 2019
Uttar Pradesh DEORIA 19 May 2019
Uttar Pradesh GHAZIPUR 19 May 2019
Uttar Pradesh GHOSI 19 May 2019
Uttar Pradesh GORAKHPUR 19 May 2019
Uttar Pradesh KUSHI NAGAR 19 May 2019
Uttar Pradesh MAHARAJGANJ 19 May 2019
Uttar Pradesh MIRZAPUR 19 May 2019
Uttar Pradesh OBERTSGANJ 19 May 2019
Uttar Pradesh SALEMPUR 19 May 2019
Uttar Pradesh VARANASI 19 May 2019

This phase will see voting in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is pitted against Congress candidate Ajay Rai, Samajwadi Party nominee Shalini Yadav and 23 others. One more high profile seat where voting will be held on May 19 is Patna Sahib where incumbent Lok Sabha MP Shatrughan Sinha is challenging his former party colleague and Union Law and Justice and Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Sinha had won from Patna Sahib in 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket but quit the party in March 2019 and joined the Congress.

The poll campaign for this phase ended across all other states except West Bengal on Friday. In West Bengal, the Election Commission had ordered the campaign to end on Thursday following violence involving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Kolkata during a road show of BJP chief Amit Shah. The EC had expressed its anguish at the vandalism to the statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. 

The high octane campaign was marked by vitriolic attacks and counter-attacks by political leaders and use of derogatory language and objectionable remarks. The postal ballots, electronic voting machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines will be opened on May 23 at 8 am. The results will be declared after the counting of votes.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

CEC slams row over Election Commissioner Lavasa's dissent, says ‘members not clones’

Must Watch

PT3M5S

International Museum Day: Watch how goats helped discover coffee