Bihar

Full list of candidates going to polls in Bihar in second phase of Lok Sabha election 2019

In the second phase, the election will be held in the Bhagalpur, Banka, Katihar, Kishanganj and Purnea constituencies of Bihar.

Full list of candidates going to polls in Bihar in second phase of Lok Sabha election 2019
File photo

The second phase of elections in Bihar on Thursday will witness polling in five Lok Sabha seats which are critically important for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U). The Janata Dal (United) is contesting all the five seats, including Purnea which it had won in 2014 contesting separately from the BJP-led NDA.

The BJP had contested all the five seats in the last general elections and lost all of these. Fates of 68 candidates will be decided by 86.01 lakh voters across Bhagalpur, Banka, Kishanganj, Katihar and Purnea Lok Sabha constituencies.

Voting will be held from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm at all places except Katoria and Belhar assembly segments under Banka constituency where it will conclude two hours early, the election department officials said. 

Full list of candidates going to polls in Bihar in second phase of Lok Sabha election 2019:

BANKA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 GIRIDHARI YADAV Janata Dal (United)
2 JAI PRAKASH NARAYAN YADAV Rashtriya Janata Dal
3 MD. RAFIQUE ALAM Bahujan Samaj Party
4 KAILASH PRASAD SINGH Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
5 NEELU DEVI Bhartiya Dalit Party
6 PHESAL ANSARI Bharatiya Momin Front
7 RAJKISHOR PRASAD Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
8 AMARJEET KUMAR Independent
9 UMAKANT YADAV Independent
10 MP YADAV Independent
11 NARESH YADAV Independent
12 PAWAN THAKUR Independent
13 PUTUL KUMARI Independent
14 PRAMOD SINGH WELDONE Independent
15 PRAVIN KUMAR JHA Independent
16 MANOJ KUMAR SAH Independent
17 MRITIUNJAY ROY Independent
18 MD. MUKHTAR ALAM Independent
19 SANJIV KUMAR KUNAL Independent
20 SYED ALAMDAR HUSSAIN Independent

BHAGALPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 AJAY KUMAR MANDAL Janata Dal (United)
2 MOHAMMAD ASHIQ IBRAHIMI Bahujan Samaj Party
3 SHAILESH KUMAR Rashtriya Janata Dal
4 DEEPAK KUMAR SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
5 SATYENDRA KUMAR Aam Aadmi Party
6 SUSHIL KUMAR DAS Bhartiya Dalit Party
7 ABHISHEK PRIYADARSHI Independent
8 NURULLAH Independent
9 SUNIL KUMAR Independent

KATIHAR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 SHAH TARIQ ANWAR Indian National Congress
2 DULAL CHANDRA GOSWAMI Janata Dal (United)
3 MUHAMMAD SHAKUR Nationalist Congress Party
4 SHIVNANDAN MANDAL Bahujan Samaj Party
5 ABDUR RAHMAN Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
6 GANGA KEBAT Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party
7 BASUKINATH SAH Bharatiya Bahujan Congress
8 MARANG HANSDA Bahujan Mukti Party
9 SAMIR KUMAR JHA Independent

KISHANGANJ

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Indra Deo Paswan Bahujan Samaj Party
2 Javed Akhter All India Trinamool Congress
3 Dr. Mohammad Jawed Indian National Congress
4 Alimuddin Ansari Aam Aadmi Party
5 Syed Mahmood Ashraf Janata Dal (United)
6 Akhtarul Iman All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen
7 Pradip Kumar Singh Shivsena
8 Rajendra Paswan Bahujan Mukti Party
9 Shukal Murmu Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
10 Azimuddin Independent
11 Asad Alam Independent
12 Chhote Lal Mahto Independent
13 Rajesh Kumar Dubey Independent
14 Haserul Independent

PURNIA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 UDAY SINGH Indian National Congress
2 SANTOSH KUMAR Janata Dal (United)
3 JITENDRA URAB Bahujan Samaj Party
4 MANJU MURMU Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
5 SANOJ KUMAR CHAUHAN Bihar Lok Nirman Dal
6 MD AKHTAR ALI Independent
7 ANIRUDH MEHTA Independent
8 ARJUN SINGH Independent
9 ASHOK KUMAR SAH Independent
10 ASHOK KUMAR SINGH Independent
11 DR. MRITUNJAY KUMAR JHA Independent
12 RAJIV KUMAR SINGH Independent
13 RAJESH KUMAR Independent
14 SHUBHASH KUMAR THAKUR Independent
15 SHOBHA SOREN Independent
16 SAGEER AHMAD Independent

The first phase of polls for 4 seats was held on April 11 in Gaya, Nawada, Jamui and Aurangabad parliamentary constituencies. All of these are areas affected by Maoist violence.

The over two-week long campaigning saw canvassing by top leaders of the ruling NDA - BJP, JD-U and LJP - and the opposition Grand Alliance of RJD, Congress, RLSP, HAM and VIP. Besides, the six Left parties, the BSP and Pappu Yadav`s Jan Adhikar Party also hit the campaign trail. 

