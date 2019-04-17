The second phase of elections in Bihar on Thursday will witness polling in five Lok Sabha seats which are critically important for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U). The Janata Dal (United) is contesting all the five seats, including Purnea which it had won in 2014 contesting separately from the BJP-led NDA.

The BJP had contested all the five seats in the last general elections and lost all of these. Fates of 68 candidates will be decided by 86.01 lakh voters across Bhagalpur, Banka, Kishanganj, Katihar and Purnea Lok Sabha constituencies.

Voting will be held from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm at all places except Katoria and Belhar assembly segments under Banka constituency where it will conclude two hours early, the election department officials said.

Full list of candidates going to polls in Bihar in second phase of Lok Sabha election 2019:

BANKA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 GIRIDHARI YADAV Janata Dal (United) 2 JAI PRAKASH NARAYAN YADAV Rashtriya Janata Dal 3 MD. RAFIQUE ALAM Bahujan Samaj Party 4 KAILASH PRASAD SINGH Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 5 NEELU DEVI Bhartiya Dalit Party 6 PHESAL ANSARI Bharatiya Momin Front 7 RAJKISHOR PRASAD Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 8 AMARJEET KUMAR Independent 9 UMAKANT YADAV Independent 10 MP YADAV Independent 11 NARESH YADAV Independent 12 PAWAN THAKUR Independent 13 PUTUL KUMARI Independent 14 PRAMOD SINGH WELDONE Independent 15 PRAVIN KUMAR JHA Independent 16 MANOJ KUMAR SAH Independent 17 MRITIUNJAY ROY Independent 18 MD. MUKHTAR ALAM Independent 19 SANJIV KUMAR KUNAL Independent 20 SYED ALAMDAR HUSSAIN Independent

BHAGALPUR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 AJAY KUMAR MANDAL Janata Dal (United) 2 MOHAMMAD ASHIQ IBRAHIMI Bahujan Samaj Party 3 SHAILESH KUMAR Rashtriya Janata Dal 4 DEEPAK KUMAR SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 5 SATYENDRA KUMAR Aam Aadmi Party 6 SUSHIL KUMAR DAS Bhartiya Dalit Party 7 ABHISHEK PRIYADARSHI Independent 8 NURULLAH Independent 9 SUNIL KUMAR Independent

KATIHAR

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 SHAH TARIQ ANWAR Indian National Congress 2 DULAL CHANDRA GOSWAMI Janata Dal (United) 3 MUHAMMAD SHAKUR Nationalist Congress Party 4 SHIVNANDAN MANDAL Bahujan Samaj Party 5 ABDUR RAHMAN Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 6 GANGA KEBAT Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party 7 BASUKINATH SAH Bharatiya Bahujan Congress 8 MARANG HANSDA Bahujan Mukti Party 9 SAMIR KUMAR JHA Independent

KISHANGANJ

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Indra Deo Paswan Bahujan Samaj Party 2 Javed Akhter All India Trinamool Congress 3 Dr. Mohammad Jawed Indian National Congress 4 Alimuddin Ansari Aam Aadmi Party 5 Syed Mahmood Ashraf Janata Dal (United) 6 Akhtarul Iman All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 7 Pradip Kumar Singh Shivsena 8 Rajendra Paswan Bahujan Mukti Party 9 Shukal Murmu Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 10 Azimuddin Independent 11 Asad Alam Independent 12 Chhote Lal Mahto Independent 13 Rajesh Kumar Dubey Independent 14 Haserul Independent

PURNIA

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 UDAY SINGH Indian National Congress 2 SANTOSH KUMAR Janata Dal (United) 3 JITENDRA URAB Bahujan Samaj Party 4 MANJU MURMU Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 5 SANOJ KUMAR CHAUHAN Bihar Lok Nirman Dal 6 MD AKHTAR ALI Independent 7 ANIRUDH MEHTA Independent 8 ARJUN SINGH Independent 9 ASHOK KUMAR SAH Independent 10 ASHOK KUMAR SINGH Independent 11 DR. MRITUNJAY KUMAR JHA Independent 12 RAJIV KUMAR SINGH Independent 13 RAJESH KUMAR Independent 14 SHUBHASH KUMAR THAKUR Independent 15 SHOBHA SOREN Independent 16 SAGEER AHMAD Independent

The first phase of polls for 4 seats was held on April 11 in Gaya, Nawada, Jamui and Aurangabad parliamentary constituencies. All of these are areas affected by Maoist violence.

The over two-week long campaigning saw canvassing by top leaders of the ruling NDA - BJP, JD-U and LJP - and the opposition Grand Alliance of RJD, Congress, RLSP, HAM and VIP. Besides, the six Left parties, the BSP and Pappu Yadav`s Jan Adhikar Party also hit the campaign trail.