The second phase of elections in Bihar on Thursday will witness polling in five Lok Sabha seats which are critically important for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U). The Janata Dal (United) is contesting all the five seats, including Purnea which it had won in 2014 contesting separately from the BJP-led NDA.
The BJP had contested all the five seats in the last general elections and lost all of these. Fates of 68 candidates will be decided by 86.01 lakh voters across Bhagalpur, Banka, Kishanganj, Katihar and Purnea Lok Sabha constituencies.
Voting will be held from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm at all places except Katoria and Belhar assembly segments under Banka constituency where it will conclude two hours early, the election department officials said.
Full list of candidates going to polls in Bihar in second phase of Lok Sabha election 2019:
BANKA
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|GIRIDHARI YADAV
|Janata Dal (United)
|2
|JAI PRAKASH NARAYAN YADAV
|Rashtriya Janata Dal
|3
|MD. RAFIQUE ALAM
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|KAILASH PRASAD SINGH
|Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
|5
|NEELU DEVI
|Bhartiya Dalit Party
|6
|PHESAL ANSARI
|Bharatiya Momin Front
|7
|RAJKISHOR PRASAD
|Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
|8
|AMARJEET KUMAR
|Independent
|9
|UMAKANT YADAV
|Independent
|10
|MP YADAV
|Independent
|11
|NARESH YADAV
|Independent
|12
|PAWAN THAKUR
|Independent
|13
|PUTUL KUMARI
|Independent
|14
|PRAMOD SINGH WELDONE
|Independent
|15
|PRAVIN KUMAR JHA
|Independent
|16
|MANOJ KUMAR SAH
|Independent
|17
|MRITIUNJAY ROY
|Independent
|18
|MD. MUKHTAR ALAM
|Independent
|19
|SANJIV KUMAR KUNAL
|Independent
|20
|SYED ALAMDAR HUSSAIN
|Independent
BHAGALPUR
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|AJAY KUMAR MANDAL
|Janata Dal (United)
|2
|MOHAMMAD ASHIQ IBRAHIMI
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|SHAILESH KUMAR
|Rashtriya Janata Dal
|4
|DEEPAK KUMAR
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|5
|SATYENDRA KUMAR
|Aam Aadmi Party
|6
|SUSHIL KUMAR DAS
|Bhartiya Dalit Party
|7
|ABHISHEK PRIYADARSHI
|Independent
|8
|NURULLAH
|Independent
|9
|SUNIL KUMAR
|Independent
KATIHAR
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|SHAH TARIQ ANWAR
|Indian National Congress
|2
|DULAL CHANDRA GOSWAMI
|Janata Dal (United)
|3
|MUHAMMAD SHAKUR
|Nationalist Congress Party
|4
|SHIVNANDAN MANDAL
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|5
|ABDUR RAHMAN
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|6
|GANGA KEBAT
|Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party
|7
|BASUKINATH SAH
|Bharatiya Bahujan Congress
|8
|MARANG HANSDA
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|9
|SAMIR KUMAR JHA
|Independent
KISHANGANJ
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Indra Deo Paswan
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|2
|Javed Akhter
|All India Trinamool Congress
|3
|Dr. Mohammad Jawed
|Indian National Congress
|4
|Alimuddin Ansari
|Aam Aadmi Party
|5
|Syed Mahmood Ashraf
|Janata Dal (United)
|6
|Akhtarul Iman
|All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen
|7
|Pradip Kumar Singh
|Shivsena
|8
|Rajendra Paswan
|Bahujan Mukti Party
|9
|Shukal Murmu
|Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
|10
|Azimuddin
|Independent
|11
|Asad Alam
|Independent
|12
|Chhote Lal Mahto
|Independent
|13
|Rajesh Kumar Dubey
|Independent
|14
|Haserul
|Independent
PURNIA
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|UDAY SINGH
|Indian National Congress
|2
|SANTOSH KUMAR
|Janata Dal (United)
|3
|JITENDRA URAB
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|MANJU MURMU
|Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
|5
|SANOJ KUMAR CHAUHAN
|Bihar Lok Nirman Dal
|6
|MD AKHTAR ALI
|Independent
|7
|ANIRUDH MEHTA
|Independent
|8
|ARJUN SINGH
|Independent
|9
|ASHOK KUMAR SAH
|Independent
|10
|ASHOK KUMAR SINGH
|Independent
|11
|DR. MRITUNJAY KUMAR JHA
|Independent
|12
|RAJIV KUMAR SINGH
|Independent
|13
|RAJESH KUMAR
|Independent
|14
|SHUBHASH KUMAR THAKUR
|Independent
|15
|SHOBHA SOREN
|Independent
|16
|SAGEER AHMAD
|Independent
The first phase of polls for 4 seats was held on April 11 in Gaya, Nawada, Jamui and Aurangabad parliamentary constituencies. All of these are areas affected by Maoist violence.
The over two-week long campaigning saw canvassing by top leaders of the ruling NDA - BJP, JD-U and LJP - and the opposition Grand Alliance of RJD, Congress, RLSP, HAM and VIP. Besides, the six Left parties, the BSP and Pappu Yadav`s Jan Adhikar Party also hit the campaign trail.