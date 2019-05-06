Gurdaspur Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Gurdaspur Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northern state of Punjab and will cast its vote on the last phase of general election 2019 being held on May 19.

Sunny Deol of Bharatiya Janata Party, Sunil Kumar Jakhar of Indian National Congress and Peter Masih of Aam Aadmi Party are a few prominent candidates constesting Lok Sabha election for 2019 from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Punjab are being held in single phase on May 19 and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 SUNNY DEOL Bharatiya Janata Party 2 SUNIL JAKHAR Indian National Congress 3 PETER MASIH Aam Aadmi Party 4 ASHWANI KUMAR HAPPY Communist Party of India (Marxist- Leninist) (Liberation) 5 JASBIR SINGH Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar) 6 PRITAM SINGH BHATTI Janral Samaj Party 7 MANGAL SINGH Democratic Party of India 8 YASH PAUL Bahujan Mukti Party 9 LAL CHAND KATARU CHAK Revolutionary Marxist Party of India 10 AMANDEEP SINGH GHOTRA Independent 11 SUKRIT SHARDA Independent 12 HARPREET SINGH Independent 13 KARAM SINGH Independent 14 KASIM DEEN Independent 15 PARAMPREET SINGH Independent

Gurdaspur covers nine assembly segments – Bhoa, Sujanpur, Pathankot, Dinanagar, Gurdaspur, Dera Baba Nanak, Batala, Qadian.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bollywood superstar Vinod Khanna of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won by getting a margin of over 1.36 lakh votes. He had defeated Partap Singh Bajwa of the Indian National Congress (INC). Khanna had secured 482255 votes while Bajwa got 346190 votes.

However, after the death of Vinod Khanna in 2017, By-election was necessitated. Sunil Kumar Jakhar of the INC won the by-polls, defeating BJP candidate Swaran Salaria.