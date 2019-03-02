India's security, not elections a priority for BJP, says Amit Shah at launch of nationwide bike rally from MP

Bhopal: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Saturday said that the Lok Sabha poll must be conducted to make India strong and give Pakistan a befitting reply. He added that the priority of his party is the security of the nation and not elections.

Targetting Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Shah added that the general election should be held not to fulfil desires of 'prince' to become the prime minister. "Polls be held to make India strong, to give Pak befitting reply and not to fulfil desires of 'prince' to become PM," Amit Shah said while addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria.

The BJP chief hailed the Modi government and said, "Today Pakistan has been isolated internationally, nobody is ready to support it. This kind of diplomatic victory was brought by BJP's Narendra Modi government."

He also lashed out at the Opposition and said that they are doing politics by raising doubts over IAF conducted air strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan.

After addressing the gathering, Shah held a bike rally and took part in the party's 'Vijay Sankalp Bike Rally'. BJP will take out nearly 4000 bike rallies all across the country.

Shah launched the exercise from Umaria during his one-day tour of the state on Saturday.

In an official statement, the party had earlier said that more than one crore of its workers will reach out to people across the country and share the 'achievements' of the Narendra Modi government with them.

The rallies will be carried out in more than 3,500 locations in states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Kerala, the statement added.

(With inputs from PTI)