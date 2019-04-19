Jammu and Kashmir: Cops, civilian injured in stone pelting on polling day

The Jammu and Kashmir government asserted that several incidents of stone pelting on security forces and polling staffs were reported on Thursday in the state, which went to the poll in the second phase of Lok Sabha election. Polling took place in Srinagar and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats.

However, security forces dealt with the hostile stone pelting mobs by exercising utmost restraint due to which the polling process concluded peacefully, added the government, according to news agency ANI.

In an incident of stone pelting at Hyderpora in Budgam district, at least one civilian driver sustained critical injuries in his head. He has been identified as 22-year-old Mohammad Yaseen Dar. He has been admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment. He is said to be in a critical.

Due to stone pelting, police and security force personnel got injured, including two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and several other cops.