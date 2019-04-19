close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Jammu and Kashmir: Cops, civilian injured in stone pelting on polling day

Polling took place in Srinagar and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats.

Jammu and Kashmir: Cops, civilian injured in stone pelting on polling day

The Jammu and Kashmir government asserted that several incidents of stone pelting on security forces and polling staffs were reported on Thursday in the state, which went to the poll in the second phase of Lok Sabha election. Polling took place in Srinagar and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats.

However, security forces dealt with the hostile stone pelting mobs by exercising utmost restraint due to which the polling process concluded peacefully, added the government, according to news agency ANI.

In an incident of stone pelting at Hyderpora in Budgam district, at least one civilian driver sustained critical injuries in his head. He has been identified as 22-year-old Mohammad Yaseen Dar. He has been admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment. He is said to be in a critical.

Due to stone pelting, police and security force personnel got injured, including two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and several other cops.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Chaiwala vs doodhwala: Akhilesh Yadav's battlecry in Azamgarh

Must Watch

PT2M8S

Sushil Modi files defamation case against Rahul Gandhi's 'Sare Modi Chor' remark