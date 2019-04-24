Jhargram is one of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal. Voting for Lok Sabha election in West Bengal is being held in all seven phases from 11 April to May 19. Voting in Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

Jhargram parliamentary constituency comprises of seven assembly segments namely Nayagram, Gopiballavpur, Jhargram, Garhbeta, Salboni, Binpur and Bandwan.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Trinamool Congress's Uma Saren had won the Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency with a massive margin of 347883 votes. Uma Saren had bagged 674504 votes as against Communist Party of India Marxist candidate Pulin Bihari Baske who secured 326621 votes.

In the 2009 election, Communist Party of India Marxist candidate Pulin Bihari Baske had defeated Congress candidate Amrit Hansda by winning 545231 votes. The Congress candidate bagged the second spot with 252886 votes. None of the other leaders even came close to the top two candidates in the number of votes polled in their favour.

In the 2014 election in Jhargram, 82.23 per cent or 1257645 voters had exercised their franchise. Of the 13 contestants who were in the fray, 11 had lost their deposits.

For the 2019 election, Trinamool Congress has named Birbaha Saren from the seat. While Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Kunar Hembram, Deblina Hembram is Communist Party of India candidate and Jageswar Hembram is fighting on a Congress ticket. Among the others in the fray are Maheswar Hembram from Akhil Bhartiya Jharkhand Party, Birbaha Hansda from Jharkhand Party (Naren) along with other Independents.

