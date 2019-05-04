Jyotiraditya Scindia, Gautam Gambhir richest candidates contesting in Lok Sabha sixth phase poll

Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and BJP`s cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir are the richest candidates contesting in Lok Sabha sixth phase elections on May 12, the National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said in a report.

With total assets worth over Rs 374 crores, Scindia, who is also in-charge of the Congress in western Uttar Pradesh, emerged on the top of the list. The Harvard and Standford alum declared movable assets of Rs 45,58,00,245 and immovable assets of Rs 3,28,98,18,500. Congress has fieled Scindia from Guna, his current constituency.

Second on the list is Gambhir with assets over Rs 147 crore, including Rs 1,19,15,87,789 movable assets and Rs 28,00,00,000 immovable assets. The former national-level cricketer also has the highest liabilities of over Rs 34 crore and highest annual income of over Rs 12 crore for financial year 2017-18 as declared in the ITR among candidates contesting in Lok Sabha sixth phase elections.

With total assets worth over Rs 102 crore, Indian National Lok Dal’s (INLD’s) Virender Rana is the third richest candidate in sixth phase Lok Sabha poll.

The ADR has analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 967 out of 979 candidates, who are contesting in the sixth phase that goes to polls on May 12.

"There are 12 candidates who have not been analysed due to unavailability of their properly scanned and complete affidavits, at the time of making this report," it added.

The average asset per candidate contesting in the sixth phase is Rs 3.41 crores.

Shiv Sena`s candidate Rajib Mahato from West Bengal`s Purulia constituency has declared zero assets.

The ADR said 69 or seven per cent candidates failed to provide their PAN details.

Among the major parties 46 out of 54 candidates from BJP, 37 out of 46 candidates from Congress, 31 out of 49 candidates from BSP, six out of 12 candidates from AAP and 71 out of 307 Independents have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.