Kodarma Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand state. This constituency covers the entire Koderma district and parts of Hazaribagh and Giridih districts.

Kodarma Lok Sabha constituency comprises of six assembly segments - Kodarma, Barkatha, Dhanwar, Bagodar, Jamua and Gandey.

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission.

Koderma Lok Sabha seat is always known to be the traditional seat of BJP but after the formation of Jharkhand, it has become one of the most secured and unbeatable seats for BJP.

BJP leader Ravindra Kumar Ray is the sitting Member of Parliament from here.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Ray received 365410 votes and defeated CPI(ML) candidate Raj Kumar Yadav who got 266,756 votes.

It is politically significant as it remained a vote-bank bastion of the BJP, before becoming a stronghold of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (P). In the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the Communist Party

of India (Marxist–Leninist) has fielded Raj kumar Yadav while the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) has given its ticket to Babulal Marandi, who has thrice been elected from the seat.

