Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates: Political parties up the ante on last day of campaign; PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh today, Rahul Gandhi in Shimla

As Friday marks the last day of campaigning (except West Bengal) for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha election 2019, political parties across the country will leave no stone unturned in their attempts to woo the voters.

On Thursday, West Bengal saw a series of rallies at different places by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the election campaign in the state ended in the night due to Election Commission's order.

Today, PM Modi will be in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, where he will address a rally at Navagraha Mela ground at 11.30 am. He was also supposed to address voters in Kashi today. However, the meeting appears to be now cancelled.

Congress is gearing up for party president Rahul Gandhi’s rally. It will be the first major event of the party in the Shimla Lok Sabha seat this election.

Stay with us for live updates on election from the last day of campaigning:

# 710 companies of security forces for 7th phase Lok Sabha election in West Bengal (Full report)

# Other important rallies

Yogi Adityanath to campaign in Salempur, Bansgaon and Gorakhpur

Dinesh Lal Nirahua to campaign in Ballia

Mayawati, Akhilesh and Ajit Singh to campaign in Mirzapur and Chandauli

Priyanka Gandhi to do roadshow in Mirzapur

Nitish Kumar to campaign in Jehanabad, Patliputra and Patna Sahib

Sushil Modi to address rallies in Patna Sahib, Buxar and Aara

Ram Vilas Paswan in Patna, Giriraj Singh in Patliputra

Raghubar Das in Deoghar, Dumka

# For Rahul's Shimla visit, officials of the Special Protection Group (SPG) and the local administration met on Tuesday to chalk out the plans.

# Ministers from the Modi cabinet are likely to fill up his gap in Kashi today.

# Preparations are in full swing for PM's rally in Khargone. To brave the heat, air-conditioned platform has been built. There will also be an arrangement of drinking water for the people who take part in the rally.