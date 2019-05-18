Lok Sabha election exit poll results 2019: Today's Chanakya, CVoter, CSDS, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat, Neta exit poll results on Sunday evening

NEW DELHI: Polling for the seventh and the final phase of the keenly contested 2019 Lok Sabha election will be held across seven states and one Union Territory on May 19 in the remaining 59 constituencies out of 543.

Once polling concludes around 6 PM, various national pollsters - Today's Chanakya, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta - will release their predictions in the evening of May 19 (Sunday) before the official announcement of the final results by the Election Commission on May 23.

The exit polls prediction for the political parties and their alliances will start coming in once voting concludes for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election and the Election Commission of India lifts the embargo on airing exit polls.

The Election Commission had in March issued an advisory to the media saying exit polls can only be telecast after the final phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections ends on May 19. The advisory is also applicable for Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim.

Though the exit poll predictions may not always be true, they give an idea of the emerging political situation before the official announcement of the results by the Election Commission.

Usually, private pollsters or agencies working for newspapers and broadcasters ask voters to know whom they actually voted for and based on their replies, they predict the trends/results.

Election predictions based on exit and opinion polls have gained much traction in the past decade with television's reach increasing in India alongside the mushrooming of digital news portals.

Campaigning for the seventh and last phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election, which will see 59 seats going to the polls on May 19, ended on Friday.

In West Bengal, the campaigning ended on Thursday due to orders of Election Commission, which curtailed the campaign period in West Bengal by a day following violence involving BJP and TMC workers in Kolkata during a roadshow of BJP chief Amit Shah.

Over 10.1 crore voters will decide the fate of 918 candidates including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They will cast their ballot at over 1.12 lakh polling stations.

Polling will take place on remaining eight constituencies of Bihar, three of Jharkhand, eight of Madhya Pradesh, 13 of Uttar Pradesh, nine of West Bengal and all the four of Himachal Pradesh, 13 of Punjab and the lone seat of Chandigarh.

So, tune in to Zee New to see the poll of polls to assess the voter's mindset and to know if Narendra Modi-led NDA will be voted back to power or the anti-Modi brigade will succeed in dislodging the invincible BJP this time.